Worldwide Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market.



This report focuses on single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected grow from $79.31 billion in 2019 to $91.21 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth is mainly due to the design and build more facilities such as hospitals, quarantine centers, testing sites and temporary lodgings in emergency situations due to COVID-19 outbreak. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $100.07 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 3.14%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market, and compares it with other markets.

the market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

the market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

the regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market section of the report gives context. it compares the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market with other segments of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction indicators comparison.

The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market covered in this report is segmented by type into permanent; re-locatable. It is also segmented by material into steel; wood; concrete; others and by application into residential; commercial; industrial.



The risks associated with the transportation is a key factor impacting the growth of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market. As modules are prefabricated in a factory away from the work site, they must either be transported specifically to the construction site or assembled in a surrounding venue and then set up. The transporters and operators must be extremely cautious with each module, if one fails during transportation the entire module may require major repairs or replacements. So, it is necessary for transport and rigging businesses to make a serious effort to trace the routes and plan the mechanics to transfer the modules along their path. For instance, a construction project in Philadelphia had modulars arrived, positioned and set relatively smoothly but interior drywall was cracked due to the raising of the modules.



The significant focus on cost savings is a key factor driving the growth of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market. Modular design can minimize project deadlines by as much as 50% as well as costs by 20%. They lead to increased productivity, lower employment expenses associated with purchasing units along a production line. According to a report on modular construction, in Europe and US, the modular market value in new real-estate construction is expected to reach $130 billion by 2030 delivering the annual cost saving of $20 billion. Therefore, the significant cost saving is expected to drive the growth of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Characteristics



3. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market

4.2. Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



5. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



7. China Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



8. India Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



9. Japan Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



10. Australia Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



11. Indonesia Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



12. South Korea Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



13. Western Europe Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



14. UK Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



15. Germany Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



16. France Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



17. Eastern Europe Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



18. Russia Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



19. North America Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



20. USA Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



21. South America Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



22. Brazil Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



23. Middle East Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



24. Africa Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



25. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Red Sea Housing Services

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Skanska AB

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Bouygues Construction

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. ACS Actividades de Construccin y Servicios SA

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Lindal Cedar Homes Inc.

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market



27. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Trends And Strategies



28. Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Red Sea Housing Services

Skanska AB

Bouygues Construction

ACS Actividades de Construccin y Servicios SA

Lindal Cedar Homes Inc.

Kiewit Corporation

Balfour Beatty Plc.

Taisei Corporation

System House R & C Co. Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Algeco Scotsman

Skyline Champion Corporation

Kirby Building Systems LLC

Butler Manufacturing

Astron Buildings

Modular Engineering

Niko Prefab Building Systems Pvt Ltd

Par-Kut International

Schulte Building Systems Inc.

United Partition Systems Inc.

Vardhman Pre-Engineered Building Systems

Laing O'Rourke

Palomar Modular Buildings

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

JL Modular Inc.

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

Katerra

Speed House Group of Companies

Supertech Industries LLC

Tempohousing

Cavco Industries Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dweoka

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

