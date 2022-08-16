Worldwide Ski Gear and Equipment Industry to 2030 - Featuring Amer Sports, Black Diamond Equipment and Coalition Snow Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ski Gear and Equipment Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Distribution Channel, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Skiing is a winter sport in which the participants use skis to glide on snow. Traditionally, such sports were played only in cold areas during winters, however, artificial ice and snow allows for enhanced flexibility. Increasing participation in skiing activities coupled with growing initiatives to encourage skiing participation, is expected to boost growth of the global ski gear & equipment market.

However, increasing fatalities or injuries caused while skiing is expected to hinder growth of skiing industry, in turn negatively impacting the market growth.

Market Dynamics

North America is expected to show significant growth in the global ski gear & equipment market, owing to increasing international trading activities. According to the U.S., the total value of import in ski and snowboard equipment market increased by 9.7% since 2009 to a total of 115 million in 2013.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market over the forecast period. This is attributed to supportive government initiative to increase ski sport participation. For instance, in August 2017, Get Into Snow Sport (GISS), Skiing initiative to be launched in China as a part of Winter Olympics build-up. This initiative operates through a partnership between the International Ski Federation (FIS) and Beijing Sports University in collaboration with the Chinese Ski Association.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global Ski Equipment & Gear market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global Ski Equipment & Gear market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amer Sports Oyj, Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., Coalition Snow, Fischer Beteilgungsverwaltungs GmbH, Helly Hansen, Icelantic LLC, Marker Volkl (International) Sales GmbH, Skis Rassignol S.A., The Burton Corporation and Volcom LLC.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global Ski Equipment & Gear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Ski Equipment & Gear manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Ski Equipment & Gear market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Form

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Boots & Bindings

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Helmet

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Pools

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Protective Gear

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Ski Boot Accessories

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By Form, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Alpine or Downhill Skiing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Cross Country Skiing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Telemark Skiing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Freestyle Skiing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Nordic Skiing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Supermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Hypermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Online Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Specialty Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By End-user, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Men

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Women

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Kid

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Amer Sports Oyj

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Coalition Snow

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Fischer Beteilgungsverwaltungs GmbH

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Helly Hansen

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Icelantic LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Marker Volkl (International) Sales GmbH

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Skis Rassignol S.A.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

The Burton Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Volcom LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

11. Section

