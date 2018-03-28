Worldwide Small Boats Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts 2018-2024 - Market is Forecast to Grow at 7% Through 2024

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Small Boats: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A $8.7 billion market worldwide in 2017, the small boats markets market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2024.
Global small boat market is forecast to grow at 7% through 2024. Some companies and some segments grow significantly faster.
The leading vendors in the small boats industry have innovative products that have wide consumer appeal. Small boat vendors invested in high-quality technology. Power pleasure boats and small sail boats promise to have significant growth as fishing boats continue steady appeal.
Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as small boats markets respond to the advantages brought by using new materials and demand from middle class people seeking safe, fun recreation.
Small boat competitive positioning to achieve competitive advantage is accomplished by successful introduction of new product offerings. The ability to meet customer expectations depends on appropriate feature function packages and effective pricing strategies. Small boat customers rigorously evaluate manufacturer quality, capability to innovate, and availability of new products when making purchasing decisions.
1. Abstract: Small Boats Markets are at $8.7 Billion Worldwide, Headed for $13.8 Billion in 2024
2. Small Boats Executive Summary
3. Small Boats Market Driving Forces
4. Small Boats Market Shares
5. Small Boats Market Forecasts
6. Small Boats: Market Description and Market Dynamics
6.1 Retail Registrations Lag
6.2 Small Boat Market Factors
6.2.1 Increasing Ages of Used Boats Driving New Boat Sales.
6.3 Improving Macroeconomic Environment Driving Demand for Boats
6.4 Strong Dealer Network
6.5 Recognized Brands
7. Small Boats Market Shares and Forecasts
7.1 Small Boats Market Driving Forces
7.1.1 Small Boats Market Driving Forces
7.2 Small Boats Market Shares
7.2.1 Brunswick Corporation
7.2.2 Groupe Beneteau Revenue
7.2.3 Malibu Boats
7.3 Small Boats Market Forecasts
7.3.1 Small Boats Market Segment Forecast by Type of Boat: US Market
7.3.2 Power Boat
7.3.3 Performance Sport Boat Category Market Opportunity
7.3.4 Sterndrive Market
7.3.5 Performance Sport Boats
7.3.6 Outboard Motors / Fishing
7.3.7 Sailing
7.3.8 Water Ski Boats
7.3.9 Personal Water Craft
7.4 Small Boats by Material
7.4.1 Fiberglass
7.4.2 Wood
7.4.3 Metal
7.4.4 Inflatable
7.5 Small Boats Pricing Analysis
7.5.1 Price Trends Of Key Raw Materials: Commercial Production Of Fiberglass
7.5.2 Malibu Boats Pricing and Distribution
7.5.3 Yahama Outboard Motors
7.5.4 S2 Sailboats
7.5.5 Class Sailboats
7.6 Small Boats Regional Market Analysis
8. Small Boats Product Description
9. Small Boats Distribution, Research, and Technology
9.1 3D Printing Decrease Costs on Building Small Boat Molds
9.2 Integrated Surf Platform Begins with Hulls and Running Surfaces
9.3 Outboard Technology
10. Small Boats Company Profiles
10.1 BPS Direct
10.2 Brunswick Corporation
10.3 Chaparral Boats, Inc.
10.4 Correctcraft
10.4.1 Nautique
10.4.2 Correct Craft Improvement Initiatives
10.4.3 Correct Craft / Nautique Revenue
10.4.4 Correct Craft Acquisitions
10.5 Formula Fiberglass Powerboats / Porter
10.6 Grady-White Boats
10.5.1 Grady-White Boats Factory Tour
10.5.2 Grady-White Boats Revenue
10.6 Grand Crossing Capital LLC
10.7 Groupe Beneteau
10.7.2 Sailboats Groupe Beneteau
10.7.3 Power Boats Groupe Beneteau
10.7.4 Groupe Beneteau Revenue
10.8 Class Sailboats and Lightening Class
10.8.1 Class Sailboat Racing
10.9 Malibu Boats
10.9.1 Malibu Boats Product Design and Innovation
10.9.2 Malibu Boats Boat Models
10.9.3 Malibu M Series.
10.9.4 Malibu Wakesetter
10.9.5 Malibu Response
10.9.6 Malibu Boats Revenue
10.9.7 Malibu Boats Acquisition of Cobalt
10.9.8 Malibu Boats Regional Sales Analysis
10.9.9 Malibu Boats Dealer Network
10.9.10 Malibu Boats North America
10.9.1 MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC
10.9.2 MasterCraft Acquisition of NauticStar, LLC
10.9.3 MasterCraft Revenue
10.9.4 MasterCraft Manufacturing
10.10 S2 Yachts
10.11 Seabring Marine Industries
10.12 Stellican Ltd
10.13 Yamaha Motor
10.13.1 Yamaha Motor 90hp Midrange Four Stroke
10.13.2 Yamaha Motor 5.3L V8 F350C Digital: 350 hp
10.13.3 Yahama Revenue
10.13.4 Yahama First Half 2018
11. The Publisher
11.1 Research Methodology
11.2 Research Process
11.3 Market Research Study
11.4 Global Market Intelligence Company
