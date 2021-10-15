Worldwide Smart Building Infrastructure Industry to 2026 - Featuring Airtel, Alibaba and Allegro Among Others

Oct 15, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Building Infrastructure Market by Smart Cities, Smart Workplaces, Smart Commercial Buildings, and Integrated Workplace Management Systems 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. It also analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.
It includes an assessment of the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2021 to 2026. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.
It also provides an analysis of the smart workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, leading companies, solutions, applications, and services. It analyzes market segments by categories, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and regions, providing forecasts from 2021 to 2026.
This includes analysis of the smart workplace solution providers with specific market recommendations. In addition, the report evaluates IWMS technology and applications with an assessment of business opportunities and market outlook. Report forecasts include the smart workplace market by technology, connectivity type, applications, device type, service delivery methods, and industry verticals.
This research also evaluates the smart commercial buildings market including technologies, players, and solutions. It analyzes smart buildings challenges and opportunities, assesses market potential, and provides accompanying smart buildings market sizing, globally as well as regionally, and by market segment for 2021 - 2026. It includes an analysis of technologies supporting smart building automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Smart building technology integration areas addressed within the report include 5G, AI, data analytics, and edge computing.
This research also provides a multi-dimensional view of the Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market including analysis of software solutions and service providers, evaluation of key technologies, assessment of current market trends, and outlook for future business opportunities. It includes specific industry recommendations with respect to IWMS software and services.
Key Topics Covered:
Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2021 - 2026
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Smart City Overview
3.0 Smart City Strategy and Planning
4.0 Smart City Market Analysis
5.0 Smart City Technology Analysis
6.0 Smart City Development by Region and Country
7.0 Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis
8.0 Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis
9.0 Smart Cities Projects
10.0 Smart Cities Market Forecast 2021 - 2026
11.0 Conclusions, and Recommendations
12.0 Appendix: Select Smart City Ecosystem Analysis
Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems by Technology, Connectivity, Applications, Device Type, Service Delivery Models, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Smart Workplace Ecosystem
4. Company Analysis
5. Smart Workplace Forecast Market Analysis and Forecasts
6. North America Smart Workplace Forecast
7. South America Smart Workplace Forecast
8. Europe Smart Workplace Forecast
9. APAC Smart Workplace Forecast
10. MEA Smart Workplace Forecast
11. Conclusions and Recommendations
Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (Asset Tracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Deployment Models 2021 - 2026
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities
4 Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives
5 Company Analysis
6 Smart Building Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Marketplace: IWMS Platforms, Software, and Solutions Market Outlook and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 IWMS Market and Solution Analysis
4 IWMS Application and Competition Analysis
5 Future of IWMS in Smart Buildings and Workplaces
6 IWMS Ecosystem and Company Analysis
7 IWMS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
8 IWMS Market Analysis Summary and Recommendations
