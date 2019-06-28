Worldwide Smart Harvest Market Outlook to 2027 - Integration of Artificial Intelligence & Big Data in Farming Spurs Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Harvest Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Harvest Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include integration of artificial intelligence and big data in farming, high-growth opportunities for simpler harvest technologies in developing countries and high-growth opportunities for automated harvesting robots.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence & Big Data in Farming

3.1.2 High-Growth Opportunities for Simpler Harvest Technologies in Developing Countries

3.1.3 High-Growth Opportunities for Automated Harvesting Robots

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Smart Harvest Market, By Site of Operation

4.1 Greenhouses

4.2 Indoor Farming

4.3 On-Field



5 Smart Harvest Market, By Component

5.1 Hardware

5.2 Software



6 Smart Harvest Market, By Crop Type

6.1 Vegetables

6.2 Fruits



7 Smart Harvest Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 UK

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Abundant Robotics

9.2 Agrobot

9.3 AVL Motion B.V.

9.4 Deere & Company

9.5 Dogtooth Technologies

9.6 Energid Technologies Corporation

9.7 Ffrobotics

9.8 Harvest Automation

9.9 Harvest Croo

9.10 Iron Ox

9.11 Metomotion

9.12 Panasonic Corporation

9.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.14 Root AI

9.15 Smart Harvest Ltd.

9.16 Vision Robotics Corporation



