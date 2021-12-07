Worldwide Smart Home Industry to 2026 - Rising Investment in Residential Building Construction Presents Opportunities

Dec 07, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Market Research Report by Product, Technologies, Service, Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Home Market size was estimated at USD 79.62 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 90.59 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.11% reaching USD 175.83 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Home Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Home Market, including ABB Ltd, ADT, Alarm.com, Inc, Amazon Inc, Apple Inc., Armorax, Assa Abloy AB, Axis Communications AB, Blink Home, BuildingIQ, Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corporation, Control4, Delta Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Corporation, General Electric, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls Inc., Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SimpliSafe, SONY Corporation, The Samsung Group, United Technologies Corporation, and Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Home Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Home Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Home Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Home Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Home Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Home Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Home Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing use of connected devices at home
5.2.2. Penetration of IoT, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth technology
5.2.3. Investment in smart home security devices
5.2.4. Positive drive towards smart kitchen, bathrooms, & Gym
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High cost for smart home setups
5.3.2. Consumer security and privacy concerns with more connected devices
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Shifted focus on improving energy efficiency
5.4.2. Rising investment in residential building construction
5.4.3. Increasing importance of smart home healthcare
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Smart home device malfunction
5.5.2. Possibilities of connectivity issues in smart home
6. Smart Home Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Energy Management
6.3. Entertainment Control
6.4. HVAC & R Control
6.5. Lighting Systems
6.6. Security & Surveillance System
7. Smart Home Market, by Technologies
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cellular Network Technologies
7.3. Protocols and Standards
7.4. Wireless Communication Technologies
8. Smart Home Market, by Service
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Managed Service
8.3. Professional Service
9. Smart Home Market, by Deployment
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud
9.3. On-premises
10. Americas Smart Home Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. ABB Ltd.
14.2. ADT
14.3. Alarm.com, Inc.
14.4. Amazon Inc.
14.5. Apple Inc.
14.6. Armorax
14.7. Assa Abloy AB
14.8. Axis Communications AB
14.9. Blink Home
14.10. BuildingIQ
14.11. Cisco Systems Inc.
14.12. Comcast Corporation
14.13. Control4
14.14. Delta Controls Inc.
14.15. Emerson Electric Corporation
14.16. General Electric
14.17. Google Inc.
14.18. Honeywell International Inc.
14.19. Johnson Controls Inc.
14.20. Legrand SA
14.21. LG Electronics Inc.
14.22. Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
14.23. Robert Bosch GmbH
14.24. Schneider Electric SE
14.25. Siemens AG
14.26. SimpliSafe
14.27. SONY Corporation
14.28. The Samsung Group
14.29. United Technologies Corporation
14.30. Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etbd6l
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article