Worldwide Smart Shoes Markets: 2019-2025 Outlook & Projections - High Cost of Smart Shoes & Continuous Product Innovation from Different Competitors are Obstructing Overall Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Shoes Market (2019 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Shoes Market size is expected to reach $200 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



The factors contributing to the proliferation of the smart shoe market are increasing adoption of technology and the rising popularity towards smart wearable. Additionally, factors such as the trendy look of smart shoes and increasing health awareness are expected to fuel the growth of the smart shoe market over the forecast period.



However, the high cost of smart shoe and continuous product innovation from different competitors are the factors obstructing the growth of the overall market.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Smart Running Shoes, Smart Walking Shoes and Smart Sports Shoes market. The smart running shoes segment accounts to higher value smart shoes market share. Smart running shoes come with options that help the end user track the distance covered as well as calories burnt. Customers can view this data through different connected apps in a smartphone or other devices. This helps the customer keep a record of the same and thus maintain fitness.



To help these customers, manufacturers are also focusing on innovating smart running shoes. The product is expected to gain higher traction among the sports personnel as well as professional athletes contributing to the global smart shoes market forecast.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Smart Shoes Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Smart Shoes Market, by End-user

1.4.3 Global Smart Shoes Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.4 Global Smart Shoes Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.1.2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Smart Shoes Market by Product

3.1 Global Smart Running Shoes Market by Region

3.2 Global Smart Walking Shoes Market by Region

3.3 Global Smart Sports Shoes Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Smart Shoes Market by End Use

4.1 Global Men Smart Shoes Market by Region

4.2 Global Women Smart Shoes Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Shoes Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Supermarket/Hypermarket Market by Region

5.2 Global Specialty Store Market by Region

5.3 Global Online Store by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Shoes Market by Region

6.1 North America Smart Shoes Market

6.2 Europe Smart Shoes Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Shoes Market

6.4 LAMEA Smart Shoes Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nike Inc.

7.2 Li-Ning Company Limited

7.3 Adidas AG

7.4 PUMA SE

7.5 Under Armour Inc.

7.6 361 Degrees International Limited

7.7 Daphne International holdings Limited

7.8 Sole Power LLC

7.9 Digitsole

7.10 Ducere Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5af9ve

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

