Worldwide Smart Thermostat Industry to 2027 - Advancements in Temperature Regulation Appliances and Adoption of Automated Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Thermostat Market by Technology, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart thermostat market was valued at $1.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.00% from 2020 to 2027. Smart thermostat is the latest technology used for home heating. The device provides the user remote access for heat switching via internet. So, the user can use smartphones to turn on or turn off the heating from far distances.



Rapid adoption of smart infrastructure in residential and commercial infrastructure, adoption of IoT and AI based technologies, and increased use of smart technology in medical monitoring influences the market growth. However, high cost of products in developing countries hamper early adoption. Further, increase in advancements and adoption of automated systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart thermostat industry during the forecast period.



The smart thermostat market is analyzed by technology, application, and end user. On the basis of technology, it is fragmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into air conditioning, heating, and ventilation. By air conditioning, the market is further analyzed on split AC, window AC, and portable AC. By end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and others.



The key players operating in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Ecobee, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Nest Labs, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Schnieder Electric SE, Tado GmbH, Nortek, Inc., and Ingersoll Rand plc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



CHAPTER 2: Executive summary



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rapid deployment of smart infrastructure in residential & commercial sectors

3.3.1.2. Upsurge in penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies

3.3.1.3. Increase in use of smart technology in medical monitoring

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High cost of products in developing countries

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Advancements in temperature regulation appliances and adoption of automated systems

3.4. COVID Impact

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.4.3.1. Limited investments for R&D

3.4.3.2. Focus on next-generation products

3.4.3.3. Shift toward agile supply chain model



CHAPTER 4: Smart Thermostat Market, By Technology

4.1. Overview

4.2. Wi-Fi

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Bluetooth

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Zigbee

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: Smart Thermostat Market, By Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Air conditioning

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Split AC

5.2.3. Window AC

5.2.4. Portable AC

5.2.5. Others

5.2.6. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.7. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Heating

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Ventilation

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: Smart Thermostat Market, By End User

6.1. Overview

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: Smart Thermostat Market, By Region



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. INTRODUCTION

8.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2019

8.2. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYER

8.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

8.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

8.5. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

8.5.1. New Product Launches

8.5.2. Partnership

8.5.3. Other Developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Alphabet Inc. (Nest Labs)

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.2. Ecobee

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Emerson Electric Co.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. R&D Expenditure

9.3.7. Business performance

9.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Honeywell International Inc.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. R&D Expenditure

9.4.7. Business performance

9.5. Johnson Controls

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. R&D Expenditure

9.5.7. Business performance

9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Netatmo

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D Expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. Schneider Electric

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D Expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.8. Siemens AG

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D Expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.9. Tado

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Zen Thermostat

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio



