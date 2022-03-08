Worldwide Smart Water Meter Industry to 2027 - Players Include Badger Meter, Itron and Zenner Among Others

Mar 08, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart water meter market reached a value of US$ 6.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.01 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Owing to rapid urbanization and the rising global population, there has been an increase in the demand for water around the world. As a result, the conventionally used analog metering systems are gradually being replaced by smart water meters. This can be attributed to their ability to offer instant and real-time information about water consumption to individuals and the authorities. In addition to this, these meters help in reducing the overall labor cost, keeping track of the exact usage of water and offering a relatively more accurate billing with the ability to detect thefts. Smart water meters also aid water utilities in monitoring consumer usage and adjusting the prices as per the season or time of the day.
At present, the demand for smart water meters is escalating across the globe as they enable users to conserve water. In addition to this, these meters are tamper-proof and allow utilities to remotely cut-off water supply in case of overdue bills. Moreover, governments in numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to ensure that every household and business firm is offered a smart meter. Some of the other factors that are impelling the market growth include the easy availability of smart water meters, the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices, and the development of smart cities across the globe. Furthermore, the development of LPWA (low power wide area) network technologies that provide enhanced coverage and connectivity for smart water meters is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in upcoming years.
