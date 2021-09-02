Worldwide Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems Industry Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems by Technology, Connectivity, Applications, Device Type, Service Delivery Models, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the smart workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, leading companies, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market segments by categories, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and regions, providing forecasts from 2021 to 2026.



The report also analyzes smart workplace solution providers with specific market recommendations. In addition, the report evaluates IWMS technology and applications with an assessment of business opportunities and market outlook. Report forecasts include the smart workplace market by technology, connectivity type, applications, device type, service delivery methods, and industry verticals.



Select Report Findings:

The North American integrated smart workplace management application market will reach $892M by 2026

by 2026 The global smart workplace market in the transportation and Logistics vertical will reach $5.12B by 2026

by 2026 Retrofitting existing buildings to accommodate the smart workplace will be a $24.5B global opportunity by 2026

global opportunity by 2026 The majority of investment in the smart workplace is through large corporations but the growth rates for medium-sized business is much higher

Current COVID-19 operations and preparedness for the next pandemic is driving significant investment in smart workplace integration between core and remote facilities

With commercial real estate taking a hit due to COVID-19, many existing projects have been put on hold, but the previous growth rate will resume after a six to ten-month pause

The smart workplace is characterized as one that provides a safer, more comfortable, and productive work environment. Intelligent work is closely associated with intelligent buildings and smart facilities. In this context, it is related to various building automation solutions including smart lighting, smart security (such as access control via biometrics), intelligent HVAC systems, and more. Next-generation smart workplaces will include advanced technologies such as detection systems to determine the presence of employees for workspace optimization.



While closely tied to smart buildings, it is important to note that the smart workplace is not tied to only a building space as remote work includes home workers, telecommuting, and work while traveling. Accordingly, a larger definition of the smart workplace includes technologies and solutions to enable more efficient and effective workflow and other business operation considerations.



A broader definition of "smart workplace" takes into consideration those technologies and solutions that provide process improvement, workflow improvement, internal and external supply chain management optimization, visibility into product/service usage, opportunities for moving from products to services in an "as a Service" model, intelligent worker monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle (PLM), and more.



One of the most important solutions to optimize the smart workplace is to deploy an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), which represents a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management. With IWMS solutions, enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building, and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX.



In terms of market developments since the last version of this report, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a major catalyst for workplace evolution as employees and contractors have been forced to work remotely. This has tested corporate IT and facilities staff in terms of enterprise ability to cope with a highly distributed workforce while a minimal amount of essential staff occupies core business facilities.



Lessons learned from these few months have reinforced the long-held view of the author that the smart workplace ecosystem is much more than just smart buildings or other facilities such as warehouses. The smart workplace is indeed the sum of all assets, production, and processes. This includes core buildings and related infrastructure, inter-facility assets, and mobile/remote employees, and their communications and collaboration tools.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Defining the Smart Workplace

2.1.2 Transition to Agile Workplace

2.1.3 Smart Workplace Outcome

2.1.4 Impact on Businesses and Employees

2.1.5 Creation of Smart Workplace Environment

2.2 Smart Workplace Opportunities and Challenges

2.2.1 Market Opportunities

2.2.1.1 Connected Devices: Wearable, Smartphone, and Humanoid Robots

2.2.2.2 Automation Services, Energy Efficient Applications, and IoT

2.2.2.3 Mobile Edge Computing and Enterprise Services

2.2.2.4 Broadband Wireless and Collaborative Work

2.2.2.5 M2M Communication and AI Capabilities

2.2.2.6 Advanced Commerce Technologies

2.2.2.7 Unified Communication and Cloud Computing

2.2.2.8 Employee Empowerment

2.2.2.9 Transforming Knowledge Work

2.2.2.10 Remote Industrial Operation

2.2.2.11 Virtualization Services

2.2.2.12 Smart Grid Technology

2.2.2 Issues to Consider and Potential Threats

2.2.2.1 Enterprise Security Risks for Data, Information, and Infrastructure

2.2.2.2 BYOD and Privacy Risks

2.2.2.3 Platform and Infrastructure Diversity

2.2.2.4 Human-Machine Interaction

2.2.2.5 COTS Electronic Devices

3. Smart Workplace Ecosystem

3.1 Important Market Segments

3.1.1 Workplace Product and Integrated Systems

3.1.2 Workplace Transformation Services

3.1.3 Integrated Workplace Management Systems

3.2 Ecosystem Players

3.2.1 Platform and Automation Solution Providers

3.2.2 OEM Providers

3.2.3 Networking and Infrastructure Solution Providers

3.2.4 Security and Analytics Solution Providers

3.2.5 Connectivity and Service Providers

3.2.6 System Aggregators

3.2.7 Enterprise End Users

3.3 Facility Management and Life-Cycle Cost Analysis

3.3.1 Facility Management Components

3.3.2 Facility Management Cost Metrics

3.3.3 Facility Management Cost Structure

3.3.4 Facility Management Savings Structure

3.4 Traditional Office vs. Software Driven Automation

3.4.1 Enterprise SaaS Adoption

3.4.2 SaaS Solution Costs

3.4.3 Smart Workplace Job Market

4. Company Analysis

4.1 ABB Ltd.

4.2 Cisco Systems

4.3 Crestron Electronics

4.4 Honeywell International

4.5 Johnson Controls

4.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

4.7 Lutron Electronics

4.8 Schneider Electric

4.9 Siemens AG

4.10 United Technologies Corporation

4.11 Smart Office Solutions

4.12 Telkom SA Soc Ltd

4.13 Daikin Industries Ltd.

4.14 Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

4.15 LG Electronics Inc.

4.16 Acuity Brands Inc.

4.17 General Electric

4.18 OSRAM Licht AG

4.19 Philips Lumileds

4.20 Axis Communications AB

4.21 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.22 NICE Systems Ltd.

4.23 RavenWindow

4.24 Research Frontiers

4.25 SAGE Electrochromics Inc.

4.26 ATOSS Software AG

4.27 Kronos Incorporated

4.28 Panasonic Corporation

4.29 Samsung Electronics

4.30 Whirlpool Corporation

4.31 AB Electrolux

4.32 Haier Group Corporation

4.33 Miele

4.34 Reflexis Systems Inc.

4.35 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.36 Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

4.37 Hitachi Ltd.

4.38 Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.

4.39 Emerson Electric Company

4.40 Toshiba Corporation

4.41 Midea Group

4.42 Lennox International Inc.

4.43 Nortek

4.44 Paloma Industries Ltd.

4.45 Vaillant Group

4.46 Bridgelux Inc.

4.47 Cree Inc.

4.48 Dialight Plc

4.49 Eaton Corporation Plc

4.50 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.51 MLS Electronics Co. Ltd

4.52 Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

4.53 Anixter International

4.54 ASSA ABLOY Group

4.55 AxxonSoft

4.56 FLIR Systems

4.57 Genetec

4.58 ChromoGenics

4.59 Diamond Glass

4.60 EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

4.61 Gesimat GmbH

4.62 Intelligent Glass

4.63 Heliotrope Technologies

4.64 Pleotint LLC

4.65 Polytronix Inc.

4.66 Scienstry

4.67 Vista Window Company

4.68 StarHub

4.69 Elisa Corporation

4.70 The SMART Workplace

4.71 NEC Corporation

4.72 Telus Communications

4.73 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

4.74 CONDECO

4.75 WRLD3D

4.76 CBRE

4.77 Virtual Operations

4.78 JLL

4.79 Accenture PLC

4.80 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.81 DXC Technology

4.82 IBM Corporation

4.83 NTT DATA Corporation

4.84 Atos Se

4.85 Capgemini SE

4.86 Cognizant

4.87 HCL Technologies Limited

4.88 Citrix Systems Inc.

4.89 Wipro Limited

4.90 Unisys Corporation

4.91 Infosys Limited

4.92 Intel Corporation

4.93 Oracle Corporation

4.94 Trimble Inc.

4.95 Planon Corporation

4.96 Accruent LLC

4.97 ARCHIBUS Inc.

4.98 NJW Limited

4.99 Indus Systems Inc.

4.100 FM: Systems Inc.

4.101 iOFFICE Corporation

5. Smart Workplace Forecast Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Global Digital Twins 2021 - 2026

5.2 Smart Workplace by Building Type 2021 - 2026

5.3 Smart Workplace by Organization Type 2021 - 2026

5.4 Smart Workplace by Deployment 2021 - 2026

5.4.1 Smart Workplace Cloud Deployment by Business Model 2021 - 2026

5.5 Smart Workplace by Connectivity Protocol 2021 - 2026

5.6 Smart Workplace by Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

5.7 Smart Workplace by Value Chain Partner 2021 - 2026

5.8 Smart Workplace by Region 2021 - 2026

5.9 Smart Workplace Segments 2021 - 2026

5.10 Smart Workplace Product and Integrated Systems 2021 - 2026

5.10.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting Systems 2021 - 2026

5.10.1.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting System by Lamp Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.1.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting Market by Component 2021 - 2026

5.10.2 Smart Workplace Robotics Automation by Product Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.2.1 Smart Workspace Applications Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.2.1 Smart Workplace Security and Access Control Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.3 Smart Workplace User Interface Devices Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.4 Smart Workplace Smart HVAC Product and Component Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.5 Smart Workplace Energy Management Services by Product Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.6 Smart Workplace Networking and Visual Market Product Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.7 Smart Workplace Entertainment System by Product 2021 - 2026

5.10.8 Smart Workplace Audio-Video Conferencing by Product Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.9 Smart Workplace Fire and Safety Control by Product Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.10 Smart Workplace Remote Communication by Product Type 2021 - 2026

5.10.11 Smart Workplace Healthcare by Product Type 2021 - 2026

5.11 Smart Workplace Transformation by Service Type 2021 - 2026

5.12 Integrated Smart Workplace Management System 2021 - 2026

5.13 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Application by Type 2021 - 2026

5.13.1 Integrated Property Management by Application Type 2021 - 2026

5.13.2 Integrated Maintenance Management by Application Type 2021 - 2026

5.13.3 Integrated Space and Move Management by Application Type 2021 - 2026

5.13.4 Integrated Technology Management by Application Type 2021 - 2026

5.14 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Solution by Type 2021 - 2026

5.15 Integrated Smart Workplace Management by Service Type 2021 - 2026

5.16 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Professional Service by Type 2021 - 2026

6. North America Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027

7. South America Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027

8. Europe Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027

9. APAC Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027

10. MEA Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027

11. Conclusions and Recommendations

11.1 Foundational Considerations

11.1.1 Smart Workplace Principles

11.1.2 Smart Workplace Creation

11.1.3 Smart Workplace Business Strategy

11.2 Building Automation Stakeholder

11.3 Corporate Real Estate Management and Facility Management

11.4 Collaborative Workforce Management

11.5 Organization Wide Synergy

