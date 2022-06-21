Worldwide Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Industry to 2028 - Market Insights and Forecasts with Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market - Analysis By Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report titled has analysed and segmented the SOFC Market by Value (USD Million). The report has also further analysed the SOFC Market By Type (Planar, Tabular), By Application (Portable, Transport, Stationary), By End User (Residential, Data canters, Military & Defence, Transportation, Communication & Industrial), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa), By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea) for the historical period of 2015-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2028.



More affordable electricity, more resilient power, and cleaner energy are three things demanded by businesses and communities in a post-climate-change environment where the concerns of growing carbon emissions, extreme weather events, and a fragile system are more serious than ever. Consequently, industry sectors across countries such as China, Germany, Japan and the United States are increasingly installing the SOFC units to address the growing cognizance pertaining to controlling the GHG emissions and utilizing the state-of-art technology offered by different SOFC companies.



The rising demand for clean energy over concerns of the environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas is expected to help grow the planar solid oxide fuel cell market across the globe.



Data canters need continuous and reliable power. A comprehensive backup power plan that includes fuel cells and other power sources is capable of providing the 99.99% availability needed by the data centers. This has encouraged companies in to consider Solid oxide fuel cells at data canters. Also, Stationary fuel cells have found application in various sectors for primary as well as back-up power generation, and are generally based on combined heat and power (CHP) technology for both, heated water and air. That's why; the demand of stationary SOFC is growing at a fast pace.



