Worldwide Space-based Laser Communication Industry to 2031 - Connectivity Requirements in Rural Areas and Developing Countries Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space-based Laser Communication Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Application, Solution, Component, and Range - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space-based laser communication market is expected to reach $4,107.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 26.98% during the forecast period 2021- 2031.

The increasing number of satellite constellations for applications such as communication, technology development, Earth observation and remote sensing, and research and space exploration are expected to be the major driving factors for the market. In addition, the growing need for secure and high-speed wireless communication and increasing demand for higher flexibility at low cost are some of the key drivers for the growth of the global space-based laser communication market.

Key questions answered in the Report

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2031?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the global space-based laser communication market?

How is the space-based laser communication market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global space-based laser communication market?

Which region is expected to lead the global space-based laser communication market by 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

What is the competitive scenario of the key players in the global space-based laser communication market?

What are the emerging technologies that the key companies are focusing on to increase their market share?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the companies that are influencing the growth of the market?

Segmentation

Space-based Laser Communication Market by End User

The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on end user including government and military, commercial. The commercial end user segment is estimated to dominate the global space-based laser communication market due to the growing need for high-speed inter-satellite communication for commercial satellite operators.

Space-based Laser Communication Market by Application

The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on application including technology development, earth observation and remote sensing, communication, surveillance and security, research and exploration. The combat training application is expected to be the front runner in the global space-based laser communication market due to the rapid growth of small satellite constellation plans by various satellite operators such as SpaceX, Telesat, Space Development Agency, ICEYE, and Cloud Constellation.

Space-based Laser Communication Market by Solutions

The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on solutions including space-to-space, space-to-ground station), component (optical head, laser receiver and laser transmitter, modulators and demodulators, pointing mechanism, and others. Space-to-space communication is the most prominent solution contributing toward the growth of the global space-based laser communication market. There is an increasing number of small satellites in larger constellations that require inter-satellite communication links for applications such as communication, Earth observation, technology development, remote sensing, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Space-based Laser Communication Market by Range

The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on range, including short range, medium range, and long range. The connectivity of satellite-to-satellite and satellite-to-ground stations is enabled by using short-range laser terminals. It allows short-range inter-satellite point-to-point communication to transmit data at high rates. Satellites for low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) are more preferred for this range. This is expected to generate huge demand for short range laser terminals.

Space-based Laser Communication Market by Region

The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global space-based laser communication market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Space X, and Space Development Agency on the adoption of space-based laser terminals.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Satellite Launches for Communication and Earth Observation

Alternative Solution to the Overburdened Optical Technology

Challenges

Difficulties in Creating Laser Communication Between Satellite and Ground Station

Unfavorable Government Regulations

Opportunities

Connectivity Requirements in Rural Areas and Developing Countries

Growing Demand for High Speed and Secure Communication Network

Companies Mentioned

AAC Clyde Space (Hyperion Technologies)

Analytical Space Operation

Ball Corporation

BridgeComm

General Atomics

HENSOLDT

Honeywell International

Laser Light Communication (Halo Network)

Mynaric

ODYSSEUS SPACE SA

Rocket Lab USA , Inc,

, Inc, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Space Micro

Tesat Spacecom

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uflyz2

