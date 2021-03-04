Worldwide Spectacle Industry to 2026 - Players Include EssilorLuxottica, Novartis and Carl Zeiss Among Others

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spectacle Market By Parts (Lens and Frames), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spectacle Market size is expected to reach $102.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Eyewear includes accessories that are used for eyes either to protect them from debris or for vision correction, harmful radiations or extreme light. Eyewear comprises of spectacles, sunglasses, and lenses used for vision correction or to save the eyes from dust particles. Factors like expanding life span, rising geriatric population, and shifting fashion trends have promoted the demand for spectacle across the globe. In the current scenario, eyewear is not only used for vision correction, but also for improving one's appearance. Several market players are providing innovative spectacles and lenses. This is credited to the availability of lightweight materials and technological developments.



An increase in demand for prescribed contact lenses and spectacles due to age-related impairment like presbyopia will boost the global spectacle market. As per the WHO report in 2018, more than 1.3 billion people are already suffering from some or other form of visual impairment in the world, of which around 188.5 million are vulnerable to distance vision, and about 217 million have moderate to severe visual impairment, and approximately 826 million people suffer from near vision impairment. The modern healthcare systems and better life expectancy will increase the geriatric population, thereby impacting the market outlook positively.



Commoditization of the eyewear industry, the impact of entertainment and media personalities, and the inclination towards fashionable spectacles are the factors boosting the product demand. Increasing fashion consciousness among millennials along with the availability of a varied range of trendy spectacles is expected to boost the market. Increasing demand for plastic frames due to their enhanced durability and easy repairing, is expected to push the market growth.



Based on Parts, the market is segmented into Lens and Frames. The frame segment is likely to show the highest CAGR from the year 2020 to 2026. Regular replacement of sight frames is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment. In addition to this, increasing adoption of fiber frames due to their durability is likely to further increase the demand. Furthermore, the introduction of fashionable products united with increasing fashion consciousness among consumers is likely to drive the growth of the segment.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. In 2019, the offline distribution channel garnered the largest market share. Growing demand for handy eyewear is likely to contribute to the growing number of retail stores. Offline stores such as specialty stores and optical shops offer customization, personal assistance, and convenience to the consumers, which in turn will push the segment growth. These stores also provide complete eye check-ups for the consumers to select the correct eyeglasses. Moreover, they offer easy exchange and repair services for lens and frames, which ultimately saves customers money and time.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the largest market share in 2019. The increasing occurrence of vision impairment that is affected by the augmented use of laptops, computers, smartphones, and other gadgets is expected to boost regional product demand. Factors including a rise in the old age population and occurrence of presbyopia are likely to boost the regional market for spectacles. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market of spectacles. Rising inclinations for labelled products along with product accessibility at lesser costs is fuelling the development of business.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include EssilorLuxottica SA (Essilor Instruments USA), Johnson and Johnson (Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.), Novartis AG (Ciba Vision), Carl Zeiss AG, Zenni Optical, Inc., Jand, Inc. (Warby Parker), Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hoya Corporation, MODO and Titan Group Limited (Tata Group).



