Worldwide Sports Equipment and Apparel Industry to 2027 - Rapid Growth of the Online Retail Platform Presents Opportunities

Sports equipment are the utility equipment essential for engaging in sports activity and aid meet the rules and regulations of particular sport. In addition, these equipment and apparel are essentials that enhance the performance of athletes.



The sports equipment industry is rapidly evolving, owing to increase in adoption of emerging sports technologies and latest trends among youth population. Introduction of innovative products is the medium for manufacturers to sustain in the competitive market, attract new consumer, and cater to the requirements of the existing consumers. Furthermore, increase in fan base of popular sport events such as Olympic, Indian Premier League, FIFA, and others fuels the demand for sports equipment and apparels, which in turn drives the growth of the market. Moreover, a rise in popularity of sport and fitness activities among the youth propels the overall market growth.



However, increase in preference for indoor activities such as playing videogames and rise in use of smartphones among youth due to increase in internet penetration adversely affect market growth. In addition, proclivity of consumers toward other leisure activities such as virtual reality gaming, watching movies, live music shows, and others restraints the growth of the market. Moreover, the seasonality of sports increases the preference for other leisure activities and makes way for seasonal purchases, which aids market growth.



The global sports equipment and apparel market is segmented on the basis of product, sports type, distribution channels, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into equipment and apparel and shoes. By sports type, it is classified into bike, outdoor, tennis, other racket sports, running, fitness, football/soccer, other team sports, winter sports, watersports, and others. In terms of distribution channels, it is divided into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.



The major players in operating in the market include Decathlon S.A., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Gap Inc., and V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc.



Key Benefits



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018-2026.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sports equipment and apparel industry.

Key Findings



The sports equipment and apparel market was valued at $470,403.0 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $817,169.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% through the forecast period.

in 2019 and is estimated to reach by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% through the forecast period. Based on product type, the equipment segment would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on sports type, the others segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global market share.

Based on the distribution channel offline segment was the most prominent market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

U.S. was the dominant country in 2018, accounting for a considerable share in the globalSports Equipment and Apparel market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Snapshot

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4. Threat of Substitution

3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4. Market Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Sports and Fitness Awareness Across the World

3.5.1.2. Government Initiatives Towards Sports Activities and Events

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Rise in Terrorism and Political Influence on Sports Events

3.5.2.2. Increase in Proclivity of Kids in Indoor Leisure Activities

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in Contribution by Various Organizations Towards Donation

3.5.3.2. Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platform



Chapter 4: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Equipment

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Apparel & Shoes

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Sports Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Bike

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Outdoor

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Tennis

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Other Racket Sports

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Running

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Fitness Equipment

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.8. Football/Soccer

5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.9. Other Team Sports

5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.10. Winter Sports

5.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.10.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.10.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.11. Water Sports

5.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.11.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.11.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.12. Others

5.12.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.12.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.12.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Adidas AG (Adidas)

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. R&D Expenditure

8.1.7. Business Performance

8.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Amer Sports Corporation

8.3. Asics Corporation

8.4. Decathlon S. A.

8.5. Gap Inc.

8.6. New Balance

8.7. Nike, Inc. (Nike)

8.8. Puma Se

8.9. Under Armour, Inc

8.10. Vf Corporation (Vfc)



