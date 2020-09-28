Worldwide Structural Health Monitoring Industry to 2025 - Players Include Nova Metrix, Geokon & Campbell Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Health Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Wired, Wireless), Offering (Sensors, Data Acquisition Systems, and Software & Services), Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall structural health monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1,748 million in 2019 to USD 2,878 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.1% between 2020 and 2025.



The major drivers for the market growth are automation and standardization in maintenance & repair of civil infrastructure in the post-COVID-19 period, loss of lives and capital due to catastrophic failure of infrastructure in recent years, increasing capital investments in structural health monitoring across various countries worldwide, stringent government regulations pertaining to the sustainability of structures, aging infrastructure and superior benefits associated with structural health monitoring, and declining cost of structural health monitoring systems.



Wireless structural health monitoring technology expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025



The market for wireless structural health monitoring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless sensors used in the structural health monitoring system are autonomous data acquisition nodes to which traditional structural sensors, such as strain gauges, accelerometers, linear voltage displacement transducers, and inclinometers, could be attached. A wireless sensor network provides numerous advantages over the wired sensor network in terms of deployment, management, and cost. Wireless sensors could be used to identify the defects within bridges, buildings, dams, tunnels, aeronautics, and wind energy solutions.



The aerospace & defense vertical is most impacted sector during COVID-19 in 2020 however expected to grow at the highest rate as compared to other verticals during the forecast period.



The monitoring system, which is equipped with various sensors, provides a detailed picture of the condition of an aircraft. Monitoring systems monitor and analyze the integrity of structures and capture aircraft component positioning feedback through continuously monitoring various parameters such as strain, temperature, stress, and loads. A large number of aircraft remain in service beyond their actual operational life. Aging aircraft are subject to cracks because of fatigue and corrosive environment. With the help of structural health monitoring, it is easy to determine if any structural damage has occurred, the timing of occurrence, and the place of damage. On the basis of such critical data, decisions regarding the structures are made.



The structural health monitoring market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2025



The structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly China, India, and Japan, where structural health monitoring paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. The massive expansion of the civil infrastructure is another reason for the higher growth of structural health monitoring technology in the region. The wireless structural health monitoring technology is also expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the increasing adoption of smart sensors with remote monitoring capabilities, thereby reducing human intervention and costs.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic (Post-COVID-19) Scenario

3.2 Optimistic (Post COVID-19) Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic (Post COVID-19) Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Structural Health Monitoring Market

4.2 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Hardware

4.3 Structural Health Monitoring Market in APAC, by Vertical and Country

4.4 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Technology

4.5 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Automation and Standardization in Maintenance & Repair of Civil Infrastructure in Post-COVID-19 Period

5.2.1.2 Loss of Lives and Capital Due to Catastrophic Failure of Infrastructure in Recent Years

5.2.1.3 Increasing Capital Investments in Structural Health Monitoring Across Various Countries Worldwide

5.2.1.4 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to the Sustainability of Structures

5.2.1.5 Aging Infrastructure and Superior Benefits Associated With Structural Health Monitoring

5.2.1.6 Declining Cost of Structural Health Monitoring Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation and Monitoring Costs

5.2.2.2 High Chances of Inaccurate Results Due to Errors in Readings

5.2.2.3 Slow Response to the Structural Health Monitoring in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Technologically Advanced Solutions for Structural Health Monitoring During Post-COVID-19 Period

5.2.3.2 Regional Opportunities and High Growth Prospects in APAC and GCC Countries

5.2.3.3 Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Infrastructure Development

5.2.3.4 Advancements in the Field of Sensor Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Skilled Operators for Installation and Calibration of Structural Health Monitoring Instruments

5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges and Operational Factors

5.2.4.3 Need for Large Volumes of Data Processing and Management



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Instrumentation and Hardware Manufacturers

6.1.1.1 Research and Development

6.1.1.2 Raw Material/Component Supply

6.1.1.3 Manufacturing and Assembly

6.1.1.4 Product Distribution

6.1.1.5 Post-Sales Services

6.1.2 Software and Service Providers

6.1.3 End-users

6.2 Market Evolution

6.3 Key Technology Trends

6.4 Average Selling Price (Asp) Trends for Sensors (2016-2025)

6.5 Case Studies: Structural Health Monitoring Market

6.5.1 Case Study 1: SGS Group

6.5.2 Case Study 2: Monitoring of Vintage Bridge (Russia)

6.5.3 Case Study 3: Structural Health Monitoring of Naini Bridge (India)



7 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Hardware and Software & Services Segments

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Sensors

7.3.1.1 Accelerometers

7.3.1.1.1 Surging Adoption of Accelerometers in Monitoring of Bridges and Dams

7.3.1.2 Displacement Sensors

7.3.1.2.1 Linear Variable Differential Transformers (Lvdts) to Witness Substantial Demand

7.3.1.3 Inclinometers and Tiltmeters

7.3.1.3.1 Inclinometers and Tiltmeters to Witness High Adoption in Industrial and Aviation Segments

7.3.1.4 Strain Gauges

7.3.1.4.1 Strain Gauges Are Gaining Popularity Owing to Their Low Cost and Easy Installation Process

7.3.1.5 Corrosion Sensors

7.3.1.5.1 Corrosion Sensors to Witness Robust Demand in Oil and Gas Pipelines, Chemical and Petrochemical Plants, Bridges, and Aircraft Applications

7.3.1.6 Temperature Sensors

7.3.1.6.1 Temperature Sensors Expected to Witness Increase in Deployment on Infrastructural Buildings for Monitoring Cracking and Spalling Due to Thermal Shocks

7.3.1.7 Others (Acoustic Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, and So On)

7.3.2 Data Acquisition Systems (Das) and Communication Systems

7.3.3 Others

7.4 Software & Services

7.4.1 Software

7.4.2 Services

7.4.2.1 Pre-Installation

7.4.2.2 Post-Installation



8 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired Structural Health Monitoring

8.3 Wireless Structural Health Monitoring



9 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Civil Infrastructure

9.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Civil Infrastructure

9.3.1 Dams

9.3.2 Bridges

9.3.3 Stadiums

9.3.4 Buildings

9.3.5 Tunnels

9.3.6 Others

9.4 Aerospace & Defence

9.4.1 Aerospace

9.4.2 Defense

9.4.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Aerospace & Defense

9.5 Energy

9.5.1 Effect of COVID-19 on Energy Vertical

9.6 Mining

9.7 Others



10 Implementation Methods for Structural Health Monitoring Systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 New Construction

10.3 Retrofitting



11 Applications of Structural Health Monitoring Systems

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Structural Health Monitoring and Non-Destructive Testing

11.3 Damage Detection

11.4 Crack Detection

11.5 Impact Monitoring

11.6 Corrosion Monitoring

11.7 Strain Monitoring

11.8 Hotspot Monitoring

11.9 State Sensing

11.10 Multimodal Sensing



12 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

13.3.1 Stars

13.3.2 Pervasive

13.3.3 Emerging Leaders

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Market Evaluation Framework

13.5 Recent Developments

13.5.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts

13.5.2 Product Launches/Developments

13.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Nova Metrix

14.2.2 Geokon

14.2.3 Campbell Scientific

14.2.4 Cowi

14.2.5 Geocomp

14.2.6 Acellent Technologies

14.2.7 Sixense

14.2.8 Pure Technologies (A Subsidiary of Xylem)

14.2.9 Structural Monitoring Systems

14.2.10 SGS

14.2.11 Digitexx

14.3 Other Important Players

14.3.1 First Sensor

14.3.2 Bridge Diagnostics

14.3.3 Sisgeo

14.3.4 Rst Instruments

14.3.5 Avt Reliability (Aesseal)

14.3.6 Geomotion Singapore

14.3.7 Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons plc)

14.3.8 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik

14.3.9 Kinemetrics

14.4 Start-Up Ecosystem

14.4.1 Feac Engineering

14.4.2 Yapidestek Engineering

14.4.3 Sites-Afla

14.4.4 Sensuron

14.4.5 Infibra Technologies

14.4.6 Sodis Lab

14.4.7 Set Point Technologies

14.5 Right to Win



15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ims29t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

