Worldwide Student Information System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Arth Infosoft, Campus Management and ComSpec International Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Student Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global student information system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A student information system (SIS) refers to a web-based application that is designed to track information related to students, parents, teachers and the administrative staff of an educational institute. This application enables authorities to record student-related data, including examination results, attendance and overall performance levels through various analytical tools. These solutions also improve the efficiency of the management by automating manual processes, reducing the time spent on maintaining records, facilitating communication between multiple divisions and providing an integrated resource location for the users.



The growing education industry, along with the growing trend of digitization, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Educational institutions are focusing on improving the quality of education while facilitating efficient communication between students, parents, faculties and the authorities. This is resulting in an increasing preference for SIS solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud- and artificial intelligence (AI)- based software is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologically advanced solutions reduce the overall operational costs and enhance data security for the institutions. They also assist in processing large amounts of data and identifying patterns that aid in formulating strategic policies.

Additionally, various product innovations offering high scalability, flexibility and customizability according to the requirements of the organization is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing investments in the education sector by both government and non-government organizations (NGOs) and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global student information system market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arth Infosoft, Campus Management Corporation, ComSpec International, Ellucian, Foradian, Illuminate Education, Jenzabar, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Skyward, Tribal Group, Unit4, Workday Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global student information system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global student information system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global student information system market?

What is the structure of the global student information system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Student Information System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Enrollment

6.1.2.2 Academics

6.1.2.3 Financial Aid

6.1.2.4 Billing

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Professional Services

6.2.2.2 Managed Services

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 K-12

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Higher Education

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Arth Infosoft

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Campus Management Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 ComSpec International

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Ellucian

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Foradian

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Illuminate Education

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Jenzabar

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Oracle Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 SAP

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Skyward

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Tribal Group

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Unit4

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Workday Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



