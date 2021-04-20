Worldwide Surface Disinfectant Industry to 2025 - Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surface Disinfectant Market - Analysis by Composition, Type, Application, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global Surface Disinfectant Market in terms of Value was USD 2.5 Billion in year 2019 with North America leading regional market share. The growth in the market may be attributed to increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, together with presence of favourable rules regarding usage of surface disinfectants in diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, analysis laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology labs. The recent flight of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in countries across the globe, has accrued the demand for surface make cleanants to wash and disinfect onerous surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light-weight switches, and countertops, additionally on sanitize soft surfaces like carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes. With the rise in health outlay and therefore the rising range of COVID-19 cases, the demand for surface disinfectants is predicted to grow considerably throughout the forecast period.



Among the Composition segment in the Surface Disinfectant market (Alcohol, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Compounds, Peracetic Acid and Others), Alcohol segment leads the market with alcohols high usage on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories. Increasing demand for ethanol based disinfecting chemicals in hospitals, and commercial applications in order to curb the growing menace of covid-19 and this has fueled the growth of alcohol based disinfectants.



Based on Type (Wipes, Liquids and Sprays), Liquids segment gains a considerable share. Liquid surface disinfectants are strong, biocidal, or toxic antimicrobial chemicals, which can be applied to contaminated surfaces. These products are effective against several types of micro-organisms resulting in enteric and respiratory infections and wounds.



Based on Application (Residential, Commercial, Health Care Facilities and Others), Health Care Facilities segment gains a considerable share. The latest clean-up chemicals for hospitals square measure developed to not solely clean and clean, however to counteract healthcare-associated infection (HAI)-causing pathogens and alternative rising threats. Among a bunch of clean-up chemicals introduced to hospital market, Sealed Air's Diversey Care division, Charlotte, N.C., recently launched Oxivir one ready-to-use disinfectant cleaner and wipes. Powered by accelerated peroxide, it's effective against a broad vary of microorganism, fenced and non-enveloped viruses, T.B. and fungi in one minute or less.



The North America Region dominates the Surface Disinfectant market. In North America, growth in market is driven by rising cases of hospital-acquired infections and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of disinfectants to limit the spread of such infections. Several initiatives undertaken to establish guidelines for the determination of preferable products for use in the healthcare industry, especially childcare, based on ease of use, efficiency against relevant pathogens, cost, and toxicity, are estimated to fuel the regional market growth.



