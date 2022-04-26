Worldwide Surface Disinfectant Industry to 2029 - Featuring 3M, Steris and GOJO Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition, Formulation, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surface disinfectants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $9.52 billion by 2029.

Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing awareness about sanitization, health, & safety; increasing prevalence of chronic illness; the growing number of surgeries in healthcare facilities; rising number of health clubs & gyms; and the recent outbreak of infectious diseases.

Furthermore, the launch of innovative disinfectants and emerging economies are some of the major opportunities driving the growth of this market. However, end users' lack of knowledge to use standard disinfection practices may restrain this market's growth. Additionally, the availability of alternative products & technologies and environmental & health hazards associated with disinfectants pose a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

The key players operating in the global surface disinfectants market are 3M Company (U.S.), Steris plc (Ireland), CarrollCLEAN (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Metrex Research LLC. (U.S.), Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (U.S.), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (U.K.), Tristel Plc (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany) among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Drivers

4.3.1. Rising Awareness about Sanitization, Health, and Safety

4.3.2. Increasing Number of Surgeries and the Growing Prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections

4.3.3. Proliferation of Health Clubs and Gyms

4.3.4. Impact of COVID-19

4.4. Restraints

4.4.1. Lack of Proper Implementation of Standard Disinfection Practices

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Rising Demand in Emerging Markets

4.5.2. Introduction of Innovative Disinfection Products

4.6. Challenges

4.6.1. Availability of Alternative Solutions

4.6.2. Environmental and Health Hazards Associated with the Excessive use of Disinfectant

4.7. Distribution Channels in the Surface Disinfectant Market

4.7.1. Direct Distribution Channels

4.7.2. Indirect Distribution Channels

4.8. Regulatory Frameworks Analysis

4.8.1. U.S.: Regulatory Framework Analysis for Surface Disinfectant

4.8.2. European Union: Regulatory Framework Analysis for Surface Disinfectant

4.8.3. India: Regulatory Framework Analysis for Surface Disinfectant



5. Global Surface Disinfectant Market, by Composition

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Chlorine Compounds

5.3. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

5.4. Hydrogen Peroxide

5.5. Alcohols

5.6. Peracetic Acid

5.7. Other Compositions



6. Global Surface Disinfectant Market, by Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Liquids

6.3. Wipes

6.3.1. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds-based Wipes

6.3.2. Alcohol-based Wipes

6.3.3. Other Disinfectant Wipes

6.4. Sprays



7. Global Surface Disinfectant Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. In-house Surface Disinfection

7.3. Instrument Disinfection



8. Global Surface Disinfectant Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Healthcare Entities

8.2.1. Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.2. Life Sciences Industry

8.2.2.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.2.2.2. Biotechnology Companies

8.2.2.3. MedTech Companies

8.2.2.4. CRO & CMO

8.2.3. Diagnostic Centers

8.2.4. Long-term Care Facilities

8.2.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2.6. Academic & Research Institutes

8.3. Non-healthcare Entities

8.3.1. Institutions

8.3.2. Industries

8.3.3. Households



9. Surface Disinfectant Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

11.2. 3M Company

11.3. Steris Plc

11.4. CarrollClean (A Part of Montgomery Manufacturing)

11.5. GOJO Industries, Inc.

11.6. The Clorox Company

11.7. Metrex Research, LLC. (Subsidiary of Envista Holdings Corporation)

11.8. Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

11.9. Ecolab Inc.

11.10. S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

11.11. The Procter & Gamble Company

11.12. Paul Hartmann AG

11.13. Tristel Plc

11.14. BASF SE



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzzcau

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets