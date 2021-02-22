Worldwide Surfactants Industry to 2025 - Featuring BASF, Evonik Industries and Huntsman Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surfactants Market (Non-ionic, Anionic & Cationic): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surfactants market value is forecasted to reach US$51.31 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.62%, for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as increasing home care industry, rapid urbanization, improving consumer confidence index, accelerating e-commerce channels and growing household consumption expenditure are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations, volatility in the raw material prices and intense competition. A few notable trends include rising consolidation of market players, increasing preference of sugar surfactants, growing adoption of surfactants by pharmaceutical companies, and expanding bio-based surfactants market. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the surfactant products sales have declined rapidly between January to March.



The surfactants industry consists of manufacturers of non-ionic, anionic, cationic and amphoteric surfactants. Major application fields of surfactants are Household Cleaning, Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning and Personal Care Industry. In terms of raw materials, surfactants are prepared from petrochemicals or bio-products.



The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific due to improving economic conditions and growing personal & home care market in emerging countries i.e. China, Japan & India. China represents one of the largest markets for surfactants and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. North America and Western Europe are highly established premium markets where growth lies in Bio-Based surfactants.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global surfactants market, segmented on the basis of chemical properties i.e. anionic, non-ionic, cationic & amphoteric and End Applications i.e. household cleaning, personal care, industrial applications and institutional cleaning.

The major regional markets ( Asia-Pacific , North America and Western Europe ) have been analysed along with country coverage of China , Japan , India , US, Canada , Germany , France and UK.

, and ) have been analysed along with country coverage of , , , US, , , and UK. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Stepan Company and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types

1.3 Manufacturing Process

1.4 Uses

1.5 End Users and Applications



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 High Demand for Bio-Surfactants

2.3 US Personal & Health Care Market



3. Global Surfactants Market Analysis

3.1 Global Surfactants Market Value

3.2 Global Surfactants Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Surfactants Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Value

3.3.2 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Value

3.3.4 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Value Forecast

3.3.5 Global Cationic Surfactants Market Value

3.3.6 Global Cationic Surfactants Market Value Forecast

3.3.7 Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Value

3.3.8 Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global Surfactants Market Value by Applications

3.4.1 Global Industrial Application Surfactants Market Value

3.4.2 Global Industrial Application Surfactants Market Value Forecast

3.4.3 Global Household Cleaning Surfactants Market Value

3.4.4 Global Household Cleaning Surfactants Market Value Forecast

3.4.5 Global Household Cleaning Surfactants Market Value by Segments

3.4.6 Global Personal Care Surfactants Market Value

3.4.7 Global Personal Care Surfactants Market Value Forecast

3.4.5 Global Personal Care Surfactants Market Value by Segments

3.5 Global Surfactants Market Value by Region

3.6 Global Surfactants Market Volume

3.7 Global Surfactants Market Volume Forecast

3.8 Global Surfactants Market Volume by Segments

3.8.1 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Volume

3.8.2 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Volume Forecast

3.8.3 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Volume

3.8.4 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Volume Forecast

3.8.5 Global Cationic Surfactants Market Volume

3.8.6 Global Cationic Surfactants Market Volume Forecast

3.8.7 Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Volume

3.8.8 Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Volume Forecast



4. Regional Surfactants Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Value

4.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Value by Country

4.1.4 China Surfactants Market Value

4.1.5 China Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.1.6 Japan Surfactants Market Value

4.1.7 Japan Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.1.8 India Surfactants Market Value

4.1.9 India Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.1.10 India Surfactants Market Value by Segments

4.1.11 India Anionic Surfactants Market Value

4.1.12 India Anionic Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.1.13 India Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Value

4.1.14 India Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.1.15 India Cationic Surfactants Market Value

4.1.16 India Cationic Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.1.17 India Surfactants Market Value by Applications

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Surfactants Market Value

4.2.2 North America Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.2.3 North America Surfactants Market Value by Country

4.2.4 The U.S. Surfactants Market Value

4.2.5 The U.S. Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.2.6 Canada Surfactants Market Value

4.2.7 Canada Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.3 Western Europe

4.3.1 Western Europe Surfactants Market Value

4.3.2 Western Europe Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.3.3 Western Europe Surfactants Market Value by Country

4.3.4 Germany Surfactants Market Value

4.3.5 Germany Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.3.6 France Surfactants Market Value

4.3.7 France Surfactants Market Value Forecast

4.3.8 The U.K. Surfactants Market Value

4.3.9 The U.K. Surfactants Market Value Forecast



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Home Care Industry

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

5.1.4 Accelerating E-Commerce Channels

5.1.5 Growing Household Consumption Expenditure

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Consolidation of Market Players

5.2.2 Increasing Preference for Sugar Surfactants

5.2.3 Growing Adoption of Surfactants by Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.4 Introduction of SIMULSO SL 7G Hydrotope Surfactant

5.2.5 Expanding Bio-Based Surfactants Market

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3.2 Volatility in the Raw Material Prices

5.3.3 Intense Competition



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Surfactants Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Evonik Industries AG

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Huntsman Corporation

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.5 Stepan Company

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies



