Worldwide Surgical Imaging Industry to 2027 - Featuring Hologic, Koninklijke Philips and Medtronic Among Others

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical imaging market reached a value of US$ 5.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.43 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Surgical imaging is used in diagnosing, planning, intraoperative navigation, and post-operative evaluation of patients with certain medical conditions. It relies on numerous medical modalities, including fluoroscopy, ultrasound, X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic resonance (MR) guided radiation therapy, and radionuclide techniques.

These modalities provide vital information, which enables clinicians to perform intricate surgical procedures accurately with improved ergonomics, increased efficiency, and enhanced safety. In recent years, technological advancements have resulted in the development of miniaturized spectral imaging sensors that can operate in multispectral imaging (MSI) and hyperspectral imaging (HSI) regimes.



Nowadays, healthcare and medical institutions are seeking new methodologies and technological advancements in surgical and imaging management systems for better patient care and disease diagnosis. This, in confluence with the rising number of individuals with chronic diseases that require surgical intervention, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. In addition, the growing incidences of cardiovascular and neurological disorders among the geriatric population are catalyzing the need for surgical procedures and imaging techniques.

Besides this, as the risk of injury is generally higher in contact, collision, and adventure sports, the rising participation of people in professional sports is resulting in the incorporation of mini c-arms and other diagnostic imaging modalities in clinics for sports medicine.

Apart from this, the introduction of advanced imaging technologies, such as radiography, nuclear medicine, and visible light, is assisting in providing critical data, increasing patient safety, limiting radiation exposure, and improving surgical outcomes. It also facilitates the development of accurate, highly detailed images, which further help make personalized treatment plans and offer reliable, predictable outcomes for patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Canon Medical Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Geonoray Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Primax International Srl, Prognosys Medical Systems Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Whale Imaging Inc. and Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Aton GmbH).



