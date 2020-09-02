Worldwide Surveillance Radars Industry to 2025 - Featuring Detect, Elbit Systems & Flir Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surveillance radars market is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 11.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by various factors, such as the advancement in border surveillance systems, ongoing military modernizations, demand for border surveillance, and the need for advanced air defense systems among others.



The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect surveillance radar production and deliveries by 3% to 5% globally in 2020.



Ground Based Air Surveillance Radars: The largest market share segment of the surveillance radar market, by Type



Ground based air surveillance radars is the largest market share segment of the surveillance radar market, by type. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to its availability of cost-efficient unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for airborne surveillance. The requirement for air defense systems is expected to drive the ground-based surveillance radars segment during the forecast period. L3Harris (US) offers a ground-based tactical air surveillance radar (TSAR) for air traffic control and air surveillance. The radar uses a sidelobe antenna and a solid-state transmitter and supports the high-resolution, full-color display.



Space: The fastest-growing segment of the surveillance radar market, by the platform.



The space segment is projected to grow at the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for enhanced imaging technology. Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is the most commonly used surveillance radar for space. Other types of space surveillance radars are Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) and tracking radars. For example, the US Space Surveillance Network detects, tracks, and identifies objects which travel in Earth's orbit.



Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW):: The fastest-growing segment of the Surveillance Radar market, by waveform



Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) is the fastest-growing segment of the Surveillance Radar market. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increased dependency of low power transmission devices derive from the segment. Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) radar radiates continuous transmission power like a simple continuous-wave radar.



North America:: Region with the highest market share in the Surveillance Radar market.

The North America region of the Surveillance Radar market has the highest market share during the forecast period. The surveillance radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing modernizations of aircraft, ships, border surveillance systems, among others. According to an article published in by The Intercept on 25th August 2019, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are planning to install 10 surveillance towers across the Arizona border under a USD 26 million contract with Elbit Systems (Israel). Cross-border conflicts, high illegal immigration rates, and drug trafficking have led to the US Homeland Security investing heavily in border security and detection systems. The US Customs and Border Protection has started installing surveillance towers across the Texas border.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Surveillance Radars Market

4.2 Surveillance Radars Market in National Security, by Type

4.3 Defense & Space Surveillance Radars Market, by Type

4.4 Surveillance Radars Market for Land, by Type

4.5 Surveillance Radars Market for Naval, by Type

4.6 Surveillance Radars Market for Airborne, by Type

4.7 Surveillance Radars Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancement in Border Surveillance Systems

5.2.1.2 Requirement for Drone Detection Systems at Airports

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Missile Detection Systems

5.2.1.4 Advancement in Radar Technologies

5.2.1.5 Advancement in Electronic Warfare

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increased Investments in Advanced Surveillance Technologies

5.2.2.2 Lightweight Radars for Aerial Vehicles

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Extreme Weather Conditions Hampering the Accuracy of Surveillance Radars

5.2.3.2 Regulatory Challenges for Sales to Overseas Customers

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Broadband Radar and Multifunctional Rf-Systems

6.2.2 Software Defined Radars

6.2.3 Use of Passive Electronically Scanned Array (Pesa) Radars

6.2.4 Use of Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa) Radars

6.2.5 Use of Gallium Nitride for Front-End Components

6.2.6 Development of 3D Radars

6.2.7 Use of Phased Array Antennas

6.2.8 Laser Radar (Lidar) Technology

6.2.9 Quantum Radars

6.2.10 Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radars

6.3 Country-Wise Import of Radars, 2017-2019 (USD Thousand)

6.4 Country-Wise Export of Radars, 2017-2019 (USD Thousand)

6.5 Case Study Analysis

6.5.1 Stealth Technology

6.5.2 Disruptive Radar Technologies

6.6 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Surveillance Radars Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Battlefield Surveillance Radars

7.2.1 Increase in the Development and Procurement of Missile and Air-Defense Systems Across Countries Fuel this Segment

7.3 Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars

7.3.1 Availability of Cost-Efficient Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) for Airborne Surveillance Drive this Segment

7.4 Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars

7.4.1 Availability of Advanced Long-Range Airborne Situational Awareness Systems

7.5 Coastal Surveillance Radars

7.5.1 Coastal Radars Can Detect Adverse Effects of Critical Weather Conditions

7.6 Airport Surveillance Radars

7.6.1 Increasing Need for the Advanced Situational Awareness and Information Dissemination Abilities

7.7 Air-To-Ground Surveillance Radars

7.7.1 Technological Advancements in Multi-Band Spectrum Capability

7.8 Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars

7.8.1 Geopolitical Issues and Investments in Naval Radar Technology

7.9 Air-To-Air Surveillance Radars

7.9.1 Increasing Need for Situational Awareness Drive the Demand for These Radars

7.10 Shipborne Surveillance Radars

7.10.1 Increasing Geopolitical Concerns in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

7.11 Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars

7.11.1 Increasing Use of Synthetic Aperture Radars for Proving Situational Awareness



8 Surveillance Radars Market, by Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Long-Range Surveillance Radars

8.2.1 Long Range Radars Are Used for Long-Distance Tracking and Accurate Location

8.3 Very Long Range

8.3.1 Very Long Range Radars Are Used to Track Ballistic Missiles, Air-Breathing Targets, and Satellites

8.4 Medium-Range Surveillance Radars

8.4.1 Medium Range Radars Are Used Across Military Applications

8.5 Short-Range Surveillance Radars

8.5.1 Short Range Radars Are Used Primarily in Commercial Applications or Man-Portable Reconnaissance Missions

8.6 Very Short Range

8.6.1 Very Short Range Radars Are Mostly Preferred to Protect Convoys or Warm and Shield Land Operations from Flying Threats



9 Surveillance Radars Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Land

9.2.1 Fixed Installation

9.2.1.1 Increasing Use for Border Surveillance

9.2.2 Portable

9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Portable Surveillance Radars

9.3 Naval

9.3.1 Ships

9.3.1.1 Increasing Need for Coastal and Marine Surveillance Radars

9.3.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles

9.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Maritime Security

9.3.3 Submarines

9.3.3.1 Increasing Investments for Maritime Surveillance

9.4 Airborne

9.4.1 Combat Aircraft

9.4.1.1 Adoption of Surveillance Radars for Defense and National Security

9.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uav)

9.4.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements

9.4.3 Aerostats/Balloons

9.4.3.1 Need for Surveillance to Monitor Border Disputes and Drug Trafficking

9.5 Space

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Imaging Technology



10 Surveillance Radars Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 National Security

10.4 Defense & Space



11 Surveillance Radars Market, by Frequency Band

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hf/Uhf/Vhf-Bands

11.2.1 Increasing Use in Early-Warning Systems

11.3 L-Band

11.3.1 Major Applications in Asset Tracking

11.4 S-Band

11.4.1 Widely Used on Ships for Surveillance

11.5 C-Band

11.5.1 Increasing Need to Track Satellites

11.6 X-Band

11.6.1 Extensively Used in Military Applications

11.7 Ku-Band

11.7.1 Ku-Bands Provide Wide Beam Coverage and Higher Throughput in Comparison With Lower Bands

11.8 Ka-Band

11.8.1 Ka-Band Transmit Data at a Higher Rate as Compared to Ku-Bands

11.9 Multi-Band

11.9.1 Multi-Band Radars Are Used for Coherent Detection and Tracking of Moving Target Objects



12 Surveillance Radars Market, by Waveform

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (Fmcw)

12.2.1 Increased Dependency on Low Power Transmission Devices Drive this Segment

12.3 Doppler

12.3.1 Conventional Doppler Radar

12.3.1.1 Conventional Doppler Radars Are Used to Monitor Weather Conditions

12.3.2 Pulse-Doppler Radar

12.3.2.1 Pulse-Doppler Combines the Features of Pulse Radars and Continuous-Wave Radars

12.4 Ultra-Wideband Impulse

12.4.1 Demand for Human Detection Behind Obstacles for Surveillance and Security Drives the Market



13 Surveillance Radars Market, by Component

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Antennas

13.3 Transmitters

13.4 Receivers

13.5 Power Amplifiers

13.6 Duplexers

13.7 Digital Signal Processors

13.8 Stabilization System

13.9 Graphical User Interfaces



14 Surveillance Radars Market, by Dimension

14.1 Introduction

14.2 2D

14.2.1 Extensively Used in Air Traffic Monitoring

14.3 3D

14.3.1 Widely Used in Air Defense Systems

14.4 4D

14.4.1 Increasingly Used in Autonomous Vehicles



15 Surveillance Radars Market, by Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.3 Europe

15.4 Asia-Pacific

15.5 Middle East & Africa

15.6 South America



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019

16.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019

16.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Top 4 Market Players, 2019

16.5 Competitive Scenario

16.5.1 New Product Launches, Mergers & Acquisition

16.5.2 Contracts

16.5.3 Partnerships & Agreements



17 Company Evaluation and Company Profiles

17.1 Overview

17.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology

17.2.1 Star

17.2.2 Emerging Leaders

17.2.3 Pervasive

17.2.4 Emerging Companies

17.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

17.4 Business Strategy Excellence

17.5 Company Profiles

17.5.1 Aselsan A..

17.5.2 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

17.5.3 Detect, Inc.

17.5.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

17.5.5 Flir Systems, Inc.

17.5.6 Gem Elettronica

17.5.7 Harris Corporation

17.5.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

17.5.9 Leonardo S.P.A

17.5.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

17.5.11 Hensoldt

17.5.12 Raytheon Company

17.5.13 Saab Ab

17.5.14 Terma A/S

17.5.15 Thales Group

17.5.16 Honeywell Inc.

17.5.17 L&T Defence

17.5.18 Src, Inc.

17.5.19 Bae Systems

17.5.20 Reutech Radar Systems

17.5.21 Easat Radar Systems Limited

17.5.22 Indra Company

17.5.23 Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

17.5.24 Accipiter Radar

17.5.25 Raymarine



18 Surveillance Radars Adjacent Market



19 Appendix

