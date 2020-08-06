Worldwide Syngas & Derivatives Industry to 2025 - Featuring Sasol Limited, Haldor Topsoe & Air Liquide Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syngas & Derivatives Market by Production Technology, Gasifier Type, Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Petroleum Byproducts, Biomass/Waste), Application (Chemicals, Fuel, and Electricity), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The syngas & derivatives market is estimated at 2,45,557 MWth in 2020 and is projected to reach 4,06,860 MWth by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2025.



Rising environmental concerns have been the major drivers for the growth of the syngas & derivatives market in order to provide alternative methods of fuel production. In addition, high demand for chemical intermediaries in the production of hygiene and sanitization and pharmaceutical products due to outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to fuel the growth of syngas and its derivatives in the chemical segment.



Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the syngas & derivatives market



The COVID-19 outbreak started from Wuhan, China has spread across all the major economies in the world. The syngas & derivatives market has been slightly impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as most of the syngas and its derivatives production plants are located in the countries that are highly impacted due to coronavirus. Also, major manufacturers of syngas and its derivatives have their headquarters and principal subsidiaries in the impacted countries. The disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the supply chain of the syngas & derivatives market due to low demand fuel and as the production has slowed down in many manufacturing units of the end-users.



However, manufacture of chemical intermediaries for health and hygiene products and fuels was marked as critical infrastructure and as essential goods and services, which led to continuation in the operations and production of syngas and its derivatives to meet the demand across the world. In the first half of 2020, companies operating in the syngas & derivatives market focused on the production of chemical intermediaries to support the demand for agrochemicals and hygiene and sanitization products. Syngas was also widely used for electricity generation. Significant consumption of syngas and its derivatives is anticipated in applications across chemicals, fuel, and electricity.



Biomass/waste segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the syngas & derivatives market between 2020 and 2025



Biomass/waste is projected to be the fastest-growing feedstock segment in the syngas & derivatives market during the forecast period. Biomass and organic wastes are considered as renewable feedstocks that are available in high quantities in many countries. The application of biomass and organic wastes in the production of syngas & derivatives produces clean and renewable energy and reduces landfills to a great extent. The adoption of biomass/waste feedstock in the syngas & derivatives market is in the nascent stage. With increasingly stringent environmental regulations in developed countries, the biomass/waste segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Chemicals segment contributed to the highest volume consumption in the syngas & derivatives market



The chemicals segment is estimated to lead the syngas & derivatives market in 2020, due to rising demand for syngas & derivatives such as methanol, ammonia, and FT synthesis products for the production of chemical intermediates. Chemicals such as methanol are used as an intermediate for the synthesis of many chemicals as well as in fuels. Ammonia being the major chemical used in the production of fertilizers is the prime reason for the growth of the chemicals segment for the syngas & derivatives market, subsequently due to COVID-19 impact fueling the growth of agrochemicals.



Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the syngas & derivatives market between 2020 and 2025



The syngas & derivatives market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China accounted for the major share of the global syngas & derivatives market in 2019, which is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are the lucrative markets for syngas & derivatives in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for syngas & derivatives from the region's chemical, fuel, and electricity industries, particularly in China and India.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Syngas & Derivatives Market

4.2 Syngas & Derivatives Market, by Feedstock & Application

4.3 Syngas & Derivatives Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity

5.2.1.2 Environmental Regulations to Drive the Adoption of Clean Technology

5.2.1.3 Combined Production of Chemicals, Fuels, and Power Along With Feedstock Flexibility

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Significant Capital Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel in Transportation

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Underground Coal Gasification (Ucg) Process

5.2.3.3 Reducing Dependency on Crude Oil and Fuels

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safety Concerns Over Syngas Technologies and Derivatives

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators Before Covid-19 Outbreak

5.5.1 Energy & Power

5.5.2 Chemicals

5.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the Applications of Syngas & Derivatives

5.6.1 Disruption in Applications of Syngas & Derivatives

5.6.2 Covid-19 Impact on the Chemical Industry

5.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on the Energy & Power Industry



6 Syngas & Derivatives Market, by Production Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Steam Reforming

6.3 Partial Oxidation

6.4 Autothermal Reforming

6.5 Biomass Gasification

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Plasma Gasification

6.6.2 Heat Exchange Reforming

6.6.3 Underground Coal Gasification (Ucg)



7 Syngas & Derivatives Market, by Gasifier Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed (Moving) Bed Gasifier

7.3 Entrained Flow Gasifier

7.4 Fluidized Bed Gasifier

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Advanced Coal Gasifier

7.5.2 Plasma Arc Gasifier

7.5.3 Black Liquor Gasifier



8 Syngas & Derivatives Market, by Feedstock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coal

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific is the Largest Market for Coal-Based Syngas & Derivatives

8.3 Natural Gas

8.3.1 Natural Gas-Based Syngas is a Substitute for Conventional Fuel

8.4 Petroleum Byproducts

8.4.1 High Availability of Petroleum Byproducts in Asia-Pacific to Drive the Growth

8.5 Biomass/Waste

8.5.1 Increasing Focus on Clean Energy Generation Drives Segment Growth

8.6 Others

8.6.1 High Demand for Syngas Derived from Petcoke in Asia-Pacific to Drive the Segment



9 Syngas & Derivatives Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemicals

9.2.1 Methanol

9.2.1.1 Methanol Used as Natural Gas and Feedstock Makes It An Important Chemical for Syngas Production

9.2.2 Ammonia

9.2.2.1 Growing Agricultural and Fertilizer Industries in China and India Drive the Growth

9.2.3 Ft Synthesis Products

9.2.3.1 Flexibility is the Key Benefit That Drives the Segment

9.3 Fuel

9.3.1 Liquid Fuels

9.3.1.1 Gasoline and Diesel Prepared from Syngas Can Help Store and Transport Energy

9.3.2 Gaseous Fuels

9.3.2.1 Acute Natural Gas Demand to Create Dependency on Gaseous Fuels Produced from Syngas

9.4 Electricity

9.4.1 Hydrogen

9.4.1.1 Demand for Hydrogen as An Alternative to Fossil Fuel, Coal, and Natural Gas to Increase Significantly

9.4.2 Direct Syngas Consumption

9.4.2.1 Growing Environmental Hazards Make Direct Syngas Consumption and Utilization a Favorable Alternative



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Market Share of Key Players in the Syngas & Derivatives Market



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sasol Limited

12.2 Haldor Topsoe A/S

12.3 Air Liquide S.A.

12.4 Siemens AG

12.5 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

12.6 KBR Inc.

12.7 Linde plc

12.8 Basf Se

12.9 Technipfmc plc

12.10 Mcdermott International, Inc.

12.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12.12 Chiyoda Corporation

12.13 Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.

12.14 Yara International Asa

12.15 Methanex Corporation

12.16 Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.

12.17 Dow Inc.

12.18 John Wood Group plc

12.19 Other Key Players

12.19.1 Syngas Technology LLC (Sgt)

12.19.2 Kt - Kinetics Technology Spa

12.19.3 Oq Chemicals GmbH (Formerly Oxea Gmbh)

12.19.4 Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH

12.19.5 Ihi E&C International Corporation

12.19.6 Syngas Products Holdings Limited

12.19.7 Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.



13 Adjacent and Related Markets to the Syngas & Derivatives Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Syngas & Derivatives Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets

13.3 Hydrogen Generation Market

13.3.1 Objectives of the Study

13.3.2 Market Definition

13.3.3 Market Segmentation

13.3.4 Years Considered for the Study

13.3.5 Limitations in the Hydrogen Generation Market

13.3.6 Market Overview

13.4 Hydrogen Generation Market, by Technology

13.5 Hydrogen Generation Market, by Application

13.5.1 Petroleum Refinery

13.5.2 Ammonia Production

13.5.3 Methanol Production

13.5.4 Transportation

13.5.5 Power Generation

13.5.6 Other Applications

13.6 Hydrogen Generation Market, by Region

13.6.1 North America

13.6.2 Europe

13.6.3 Asia-Pacific

13.6.4 Middle East

13.6.5 Africa

13.6.6 South America



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jucv32

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

