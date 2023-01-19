Worldwide TCR Therapy Industry to 2035: Market is Anticipated to be Driven by Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, Multiple Myeloma and Head and Neck Carcinoma

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global TCR Therapy Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Target Indication, Target Antigen, Key Players and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of TCR-based therapies. The report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Modified T-cell receptor therapy (TCR therapy) is an emerging class of adoptive therapy that employs genetically modified lymphocytes to target specific tumor markers. Their tumor-cell killing efficacy may be primarily attributed to the fact that they are pre-sensitized to cancer specific antigens; this enables such interventions to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells from the body of a host with negligible treatment-related side effects.

Ongoing and planned clinical research initiatives in this direction are driven by encouraging results achieved in past trials, which were mostly focused on various hematological cancers and solid tumors. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the TCR therapy market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Need for TCR Therapies for the Treatment of Various Types of Cancer

Modified T-cell receptor therapy (TCR therapy), an upcoming class of cell-based interventions, is a promising therapeutic modality. Similar to other T-cell based interventions (such as CAR-T cells and TILs), TCR therapies are designed to target the underlying causes (or primary mediators) of a clinical condition.

Additionally, this emerging class of biologics is believed to possess the potential to cater to unmet pharmacological needs across both oncological and non-oncological disorders, even those where small molecule drugs have proven to be inadequate. Although TCR-based immunotherapies are still considered an experimental approach, several clinical studies demonstrate the efficacy and therapeutic superiority of TCR cell products.

Current Market Landscape of TCR Therapies

Presently, more than 100 industry and non-industry players across the globe are evaluating the potential of over 190 TCR-based immunotherapies for the treatment of various oncological and non-oncological disorders.

It is worth highlighting that, in January 2022, the FDA approved the first TCR-based therapy, Kimmtrak (Immunocore), for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. More than 90% of the therapy candidates that are being developed to target a wide range of disease indications are autologous in nature. Further, NY-ESO-1 and MAGE emerged as the most popular target antigens in this domain.

Rising Interest in TCR Therapies

The growing interest in this field is reflected in the notable increase in partnerships inked (close to 140 deals inked in the past decade; CAGR 23%) by several industry players and academic / research institutes. Additionally, various investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of T-cell immunotherapy, have invested USD 11 billion across 140 instances, since 2007.

Further, in the last 10 years, close to 110 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for the evaluation of TCR therapies. Mostly driven by the need for effective treatment options for cancer, the TCR therapy pipeline is expected to steadily grow over the coming years. Moreover, clinical success is likely to draw in investments that are likely to support the ongoing and anticipated therapy development initiatives.

Market Size of the TCR Therapy Market

With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of 51% in the next decade. Specifically, in terms of target indication, the market is anticipated to be driven by nasopharyngeal carcinoma, multiple myeloma, and head and neck carcinoma.

Additionally, more than 80% of the market is anticipated to be captured by players based in Europe and Asia-Pacific in 2035. Overall, we are led to believe that the global TCR therapy market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Who are the Key Players in the TCR Therapy Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Alaunos Therapeutics, blubird bio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cellular Biomedicine Group, China Immunotech, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Immatics Immunocore, Intellia Therapeutics, Lion TCR, Takara Bio, TCRCure Biopharma, and Zelluna Immunotherapy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy

3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies

3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies

3.6. T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.7. T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based Cell Therapy

3.8. Concluding Remarks

4. TCR-BASED THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. TCR-based Therapies: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. TCR-based Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape

5. POPULAR TARGET ANTIGEN ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Competitive Analysis: Popular Target Antigens of TCR-based Therapies

5.2.1. Popular Targets Related to Hematological Malignancies

5.2.2. Popular Targets Related to Solid Tumors

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. TCR-based Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

6.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

6.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population

6.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status

6.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

6.3.5. Analysis by Trial Phase

6.3.6. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase

6.3.7. Analysis by Target Patient Segment

6.3.8. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

6.3.9. Analysis by Study Design

6.3.10. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

6.3.11. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

6.3.12. Word Cloud Representation Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas

6.3.13. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography

6.3.14. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography

7. KEY OPINION LEADERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

7.3. Methodology

7.4. TCR-based Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

7.4.1. Analysis by Type of Organization

7.4.2. Analysis by Affiliated Organization

7.4.3. Analysis by Qualification

7.4.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of KOLs

7.4.5. KOL Activeness versus KOL Strength

7.4.6. Most Prominent KOLs: Analysis by RA score

7.4.7. Most Prominent KOLs: Comparison of RA Score and Third-Party Score

8. TCR-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Kimmtrak / IMCgp100 / Tebentafusp (Immunocore)

8.2.1. Therapy Overview

8.2.2. Clinical Trial Information

8.2.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

8.2.4. Clinical Trial Results

8.2.5. Estimated Sales Revenues

8.3. GSK3377794 / NY-ESO-1C259 T-cells / Letetresgene Autoleucel (GlaxoSmithKline)

8.3.1. Therapy Overview

8.3.2. Clinical Trial Information

8.3.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

8.3.4. Clinical Trial Results

8.3.5. Estimated Sales Revenues

8.4. ADP-A2M4 / Afamitresgene Autoleucel / Afami-cel (Adaptimmune Therapeutics)

8.4.1. Therapy Overview

8.4.2. Clinical Trial Information

8.4.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

8.4.4. Clinical Trial Results

8.4.5. Estimated Sales Revenues

8.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

8.5.1. Therapy Overview

8.5.2. Clinical Trial Information

8.5.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

8.6. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)

8.6.1. Therapy Overview

8.6.2. Clinical Trial Information

8.6.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

8.6.4. Clinical Trial Results

8.6.5. Estimated Sales Revenues

8.7. MDG1011 (Medigene)

8.7.1. Therapy Overview

8.7.2. Clinical Trial Information

8.7.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

8.7.4. Clinical Trial Results

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. TCR-based Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partnership

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

9.3.5. Most Popular Products: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.6. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.7. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.8. Analysis by Geography

9.3.8.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

9.3.8.2. International and Local Deals

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. TCR-based Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis

10.3.1. Analysis of Instances by Year

10.3.2. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year

10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Investor

10.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Instances

10.3.6. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.7. Analysis of Amount Invested by Geography

10.3.8. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. TCR-based Therapies: Patent Analysis

11.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

11.3.2. Analysis By Patent Application Year

11.3.3. Analysis by Geography

11.3.4. Analysis by Type of Player

11.3.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols

11.3.6. Analysis by Key Focus Area

11.3.7. Leading Player: Analysis by Number of Patents

11.3.8. TCR-based Therapies: Patent Benchmarking

11.3.9. Analysis By Patent Characteristics

11.3.10. TCR-based Cell Therapies: Patent Valuation

12. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

12.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

12.3.1. Centralized Manufacturing Model

12.3.2. Decentralized Manufacturing Model

12.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

12.4.1. Scale-Up

12.4.2. Scale-Out

12.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

12.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

12.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

12.7.1. Characterization

12.7.2. Cost of Goods

12.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

12.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

12.10. Comparison of Player Having In-House Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers

12.11. Regulatory Landscape

12.12. Future Perspectives

13. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

13.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies

13.3.1. Based on Associated Costs

13.3.2. Based on Availability of Competing Products

13.3.3. Based on Patient Segment

13.3.4. Based on Opinions of Industry Experts

13.4. Reimbursement related Considerations for T-cell Immunotherapies

13.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Limitations

14.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

14.4. Global TCR-based Therapies Market, 2022-2035

15. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

16. COMPANY PROFILES

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

16.3. Alaunos Therapeutics

16.4. Company Profiles

16.5. Bristol Myers Squibb

16.6. Cellular Biomedicine Group

16.7. Gilead Sciences

16.8. Cellular Biomedicine Group

16.9. GlaxoSmithKline

16.10. Immatics

16.11. Immunocore

16.12. Lion TCR

16.13. Takara Bio

16.14. Zelluna immunotherapy

17. CONCLUDING REMARKS

18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vguno3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets