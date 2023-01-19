Worldwide TCR Therapy Industry to 2035: Market is Anticipated to be Driven by Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, Multiple Myeloma and Head and Neck Carcinoma

Jan 19, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global TCR Therapy Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Target Indication, Target Antigen, Key Players and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of TCR-based therapies. The report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.
Modified T-cell receptor therapy (TCR therapy) is an emerging class of adoptive therapy that employs genetically modified lymphocytes to target specific tumor markers. Their tumor-cell killing efficacy may be primarily attributed to the fact that they are pre-sensitized to cancer specific antigens; this enables such interventions to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells from the body of a host with negligible treatment-related side effects.
Ongoing and planned clinical research initiatives in this direction are driven by encouraging results achieved in past trials, which were mostly focused on various hematological cancers and solid tumors. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the TCR therapy market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.
Need for TCR Therapies for the Treatment of Various Types of Cancer
Modified T-cell receptor therapy (TCR therapy), an upcoming class of cell-based interventions, is a promising therapeutic modality. Similar to other T-cell based interventions (such as CAR-T cells and TILs), TCR therapies are designed to target the underlying causes (or primary mediators) of a clinical condition.
Additionally, this emerging class of biologics is believed to possess the potential to cater to unmet pharmacological needs across both oncological and non-oncological disorders, even those where small molecule drugs have proven to be inadequate. Although TCR-based immunotherapies are still considered an experimental approach, several clinical studies demonstrate the efficacy and therapeutic superiority of TCR cell products.
Current Market Landscape of TCR Therapies
Presently, more than 100 industry and non-industry players across the globe are evaluating the potential of over 190 TCR-based immunotherapies for the treatment of various oncological and non-oncological disorders.
It is worth highlighting that, in January 2022, the FDA approved the first TCR-based therapy, Kimmtrak (Immunocore), for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. More than 90% of the therapy candidates that are being developed to target a wide range of disease indications are autologous in nature. Further, NY-ESO-1 and MAGE emerged as the most popular target antigens in this domain.
Rising Interest in TCR Therapies
The growing interest in this field is reflected in the notable increase in partnerships inked (close to 140 deals inked in the past decade; CAGR 23%) by several industry players and academic / research institutes. Additionally, various investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of T-cell immunotherapy, have invested USD 11 billion across 140 instances, since 2007.
Further, in the last 10 years, close to 110 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for the evaluation of TCR therapies. Mostly driven by the need for effective treatment options for cancer, the TCR therapy pipeline is expected to steadily grow over the coming years. Moreover, clinical success is likely to draw in investments that are likely to support the ongoing and anticipated therapy development initiatives.
Market Size of the TCR Therapy Market
With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of 51% in the next decade. Specifically, in terms of target indication, the market is anticipated to be driven by nasopharyngeal carcinoma, multiple myeloma, and head and neck carcinoma.
Additionally, more than 80% of the market is anticipated to be captured by players based in Europe and Asia-Pacific in 2035. Overall, we are led to believe that the global TCR therapy market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.
Who are the Key Players in the TCR Therapy Market
Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Alaunos Therapeutics, blubird bio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cellular Biomedicine Group, China Immunotech, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Immatics Immunocore, Intellia Therapeutics, Lion TCR, Takara Bio, TCRCure Biopharma, and Zelluna Immunotherapy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy
3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies
3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy
3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies
3.6. T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.7. T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based Cell Therapy
3.8. Concluding Remarks
4. TCR-BASED THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. TCR-based Therapies: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. TCR-based Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape
5. POPULAR TARGET ANTIGEN ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Competitive Analysis: Popular Target Antigens of TCR-based Therapies
5.2.1. Popular Targets Related to Hematological Malignancies
5.2.2. Popular Targets Related to Solid Tumors
6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Scope and Methodology
6.3. TCR-based Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis
6.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
6.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population
6.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status
6.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status
6.3.5. Analysis by Trial Phase
6.3.6. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase
6.3.7. Analysis by Target Patient Segment
6.3.8. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
6.3.9. Analysis by Study Design
6.3.10. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
6.3.11. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
6.3.12. Word Cloud Representation Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas
6.3.13. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography
6.3.14. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography
7. KEY OPINION LEADERS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
7.3. Methodology
7.4. TCR-based Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders
7.4.1. Analysis by Type of Organization
7.4.2. Analysis by Affiliated Organization
7.4.3. Analysis by Qualification
7.4.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of KOLs
7.4.5. KOL Activeness versus KOL Strength
7.4.6. Most Prominent KOLs: Analysis by RA score
7.4.7. Most Prominent KOLs: Comparison of RA Score and Third-Party Score
8. TCR-BASED THERAPY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Kimmtrak / IMCgp100 / Tebentafusp (Immunocore)
8.2.1. Therapy Overview
8.2.2. Clinical Trial Information
8.2.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints
8.2.4. Clinical Trial Results
8.2.5. Estimated Sales Revenues
8.3. GSK3377794 / NY-ESO-1C259 T-cells / Letetresgene Autoleucel (GlaxoSmithKline)
8.3.1. Therapy Overview
8.3.2. Clinical Trial Information
8.3.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints
8.3.4. Clinical Trial Results
8.3.5. Estimated Sales Revenues
8.4. ADP-A2M4 / Afamitresgene Autoleucel / Afami-cel (Adaptimmune Therapeutics)
8.4.1. Therapy Overview
8.4.2. Clinical Trial Information
8.4.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints
8.4.4. Clinical Trial Results
8.4.5. Estimated Sales Revenues
8.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)
8.5.1. Therapy Overview
8.5.2. Clinical Trial Information
8.5.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints
8.6. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)
8.6.1. Therapy Overview
8.6.2. Clinical Trial Information
8.6.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints
8.6.4. Clinical Trial Results
8.6.5. Estimated Sales Revenues
8.7. MDG1011 (Medigene)
8.7.1. Therapy Overview
8.7.2. Clinical Trial Information
8.7.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints
8.7.4. Clinical Trial Results
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. TCR-based Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partnership
9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner
9.3.5. Most Popular Products: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.6. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.7. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.8. Analysis by Geography
9.3.8.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals
9.3.8.2. International and Local Deals
10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Types of Funding
10.3. TCR-based Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis
10.3.1. Analysis of Instances by Year
10.3.2. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year
10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding
10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Investor
10.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Instances
10.3.6. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Amount Invested
10.3.7. Analysis of Amount Invested by Geography
10.3.8. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Scope and Methodology
11.3. TCR-based Therapies: Patent Analysis
11.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year
11.3.2. Analysis By Patent Application Year
11.3.3. Analysis by Geography
11.3.4. Analysis by Type of Player
11.3.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols
11.3.6. Analysis by Key Focus Area
11.3.7. Leading Player: Analysis by Number of Patents
11.3.8. TCR-based Therapies: Patent Benchmarking
11.3.9. Analysis By Patent Characteristics
11.3.10. TCR-based Cell Therapies: Patent Valuation
12. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
12.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models
12.3.1. Centralized Manufacturing Model
12.3.2. Decentralized Manufacturing Model
12.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
12.4.1. Scale-Up
12.4.2. Scale-Out
12.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers
12.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
12.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
12.7.1. Characterization
12.7.2. Cost of Goods
12.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
12.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain
12.10. Comparison of Player Having In-House Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers
12.11. Regulatory Landscape
12.12. Future Perspectives
13. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies
13.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies
13.3.1. Based on Associated Costs
13.3.2. Based on Availability of Competing Products
13.3.3. Based on Patient Segment
13.3.4. Based on Opinions of Industry Experts
13.4. Reimbursement related Considerations for T-cell Immunotherapies
13.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies
14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Scope and Limitations
14.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
14.4. Global TCR-based Therapies Market, 2022-2035
15. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS
16. COMPANY PROFILES
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics
16.3. Alaunos Therapeutics
16.4. Company Profiles
16.5. Bristol Myers Squibb
16.6. Cellular Biomedicine Group
16.7. Gilead Sciences
16.8. Cellular Biomedicine Group
16.9. GlaxoSmithKline
16.10. Immatics
16.11. Immunocore
16.12. Lion TCR
16.13. Takara Bio
16.14. Zelluna immunotherapy
17. CONCLUDING REMARKS
18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
