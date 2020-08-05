Worldwide Telehandlers Industry to 2027 - Featuring AB Volvo, Bobcat Company & Caterpillar Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehandlers Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Propulsion Type; Lift Height; Lift Capacity; End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehandlers market was valued at US$ 6,106.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.41% during 2020-2027 to account for US$ 7,312.8 million by 2027.



The growth of infrastructural projects and development of the urban industry are fueling the demand for construction equipment within the construction industry. On the account of rising infrastructural projects globally, the need for equipment integrated with sophisticated technologies is growing to ensure a higher level of productivity. Developing countries, such as China and India, are witnessing an upsurge in their construction industry owing to rising disposable incomes, government support, and high economic development rate.



Apart from the construction industry, the agriculture industry plays an essential role in stimulating the demand for telehandlers in the market. The US, China, India, and Brazil are among the prominent countries indulged in agricultural activities. In India, agricultural activities are the major source of livelihood because of diverse agro-climatic conditions and vast agricultural land that motivate the cultivation of different crops, and therefore, the demand for advanced machinery for agricultural activities is high. In the agriculture industry, the common applications of telehandler are bucket grab, moving loads to/from places that are inaccessible for a conventional machine. Telehandlers have the potential to reach into the high-sided trailer directly. Owing to the role played by telehandlers in the agriculture industry, its demand is likely to propel.



The presence of fast-growing countries, rising technology adoption, development of electric telehandlers, and booming agricultural activities are among the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of telehandlers in APAC. Other developing regions such as MEA and SAM are also projected to grow at a steady pace owing to the increasing government initiatives to further enhance the economy of the region with the adoption of advanced technologies across various industries.



Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the telehandlers market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components, aircraft type, and end-users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Telehandlers Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America- PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Telehandlers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Booming Mining and Construction Activities

5.1.2 Growing Agricultural Activities Across the World

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Less Adoption in Asian Market

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Introduction of Electric Telehandlers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Smart Features in Telehandlers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Telehandlers - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Telehandlers Global Overview

6.2 Telehandlers Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Telehandlers Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Telehandlers Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Compact Telehandlers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Compact Telehandlers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 High Lift Telehandlers

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 High Lift Telehandlers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 High Load Telehandlers

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 High Load Telehandlers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Telehandlers Market Analysis - By Propulsion Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Telehandlers Market Breakdown, by Propulsion Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Hybrid

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hybrid Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Electric

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Electric Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Combustion

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Combustion Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Telehandlers Market Analysis - By Lift Height

9.1 Overview

9.2 Telehandlers Market Breakdown, by Lift Height, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Below 5 Meter

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Below 5 Meter Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Between 5-15 Meter

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Between 5-15 Meter Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Above 15 Meter

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Above 15 Meter Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Telehandlers Market Analysis - By Lift Capacity

10.1 Overview

10.2 Telehandlers Market Breakdown, by Lift Capacity, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Below 3 Tons

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Below 3 Tons Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Between 3-10 Tons

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Between 3-10 Tons Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.5 Above 10 Tons

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Above 10 Tons Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Telehandlers Market Analysis - By End-User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Telehandlers Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 & 2027

11.3 Construction

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Construction Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.4 Agriculture

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Agriculture Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.5 Mining

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Mining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.6 Forestry

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Forestry Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.7 Others

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



12. Telehandlers Market - Geographic Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America: Telehandlers Market

12.3 Europe: Telehandlers Market

12.4 Asia-Pacific: Telehandlers Market

12.5 SAM: Telehandlers Market

12.6 Middle East and Africa: Telehandlers Market



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Development



14. Telehandlers Market - Company Profiles

14.1 AB Volvo

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Bobcat Company

14.3 Caterpillar Inc.

14.4 CNH Industrial N.V.

14.5 Haulotte Group

14.6 JLG Industries, Inc.

14.7 Komatsu Ltd.

14.8 Manitou BF

14.9 Liebherr

14.10 Terex Corporation



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/doe6vv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

