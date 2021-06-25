Worldwide Television Station Industry to 2030 - Major Players Include AT&T, BBC and Comcast Among Others

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Television Station Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global television station market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global television station market is expected to grow from $110.65 billion in 2020 to $119.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $146.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the television station? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Television Station market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider television station market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The television station market section of the report gives context. It compares the television station market with other segments of the television station market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, television station indicators comparison.

Major players in the television station market are A&E Television Networks, AT & T, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, CBS Interactive, Comcast Corporation, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., 21st Century Fox, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and RTL Group.



The television station market consists of sales of television station and related services. A TV station is a business, organization or other enterprise, such as an independent TV operator, that transmits content over terrestrial TV. A television transmission may take place via analog TV signals or, more recently, via digital TV signals.



Increasing demand for high-definition content and advertisement is the key factor driving the growth of the global television station market. Demand for high-quality OTT-TVs such as HBO Go and others is growing as customers choose high-quality videos and content. Besides this, businesses concentrate on raising sales by ads as television is the most influential outlet for targeting a wider audience and future clients. According to the latest figures from the Regular Media Survey, television advertisement sales rose 7.1% in January 2018. One of the innovative firms, iSpot, is placing a TV banner in another domain: the potential to target and monitor advertiser-defined audience segments across the TV ecosystem as a whole. Therefore, the Increasing demand for high definition content and advertisement is expected to drive the growth of the television station market.



The television station market covered in this report is segmented by broadcaster type into public, commercial and by platform into digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting services, internet protocol television (IPTV), over-the-top television (OTT).



The emergence of newer technologies is a key trend in television station market. ATSC 3.0 is the latest edition of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Guidelines, which specifies precisely how TV signals are transmitted and interpreted. ATSC 3.0's key benefit is picture quality, including high dynamic range (HDR), wide colour gamut (WCG), and high frame rate (HFR). In addition to the image and audio enhancements, ATSC 3.0 also helps you to watch video transmitted on handheld devices such as phones and tablets as well as in cars. Samsung revealed it would support ATSC 3.0 in 13 of its 8 K TVs by 2020, while LG will follow the standard in six of its OLED sets. In 2020, a company called BitRouter has developed an ATSC 3.0 set-top box that can connect to TVs via HDMI.



The lack of unified broadcasting and content regulations is a key factor hampering the growth of the television station market. Indian television broadcasters are to bring the Indian Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) to litigation for repeated adjustments and abuse of techniques in its updated regulatory policy. TRAI reduced the discount on bouquets on TV channels to 33%, while also lowering the overall retail price (MRP) of channels in those bouquets to Rs 12 from Rs 19. Broadcasters argue that there is no sound foundation for TRAI's argument that so-called a subscription service rates are intangible because of the bouquet discounts. Only the representative of Viacom18 met with officials at TRAI but they are not happy with the new rules. TRAI had announced the prices would be determined by market forces, but even in 2020, TRAI's reported position is nowhere in perspective. Therefore, the frequent changes in TRAI have created regulatory uncertainty among stakeholders and have adversely impacted the television station market growth.



In September 2019, Tegna Inc., an America based company, an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities acquired Nexstar Media Group for $740 million in cash. The acquisition adds additional markets to the current portfolio of TEGNA's top network affiliates, including four affiliates in key election states. TEGNA currently owns or operates 62 TV stations across 51 markets, covering over 38 per cent of U.S. TV households. Nexstar Media Group, a USA based company, largest TV station operator in the country.



