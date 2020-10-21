Worldwide Terminal Management System Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terminal Management System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Terminal Management System Market accounted for $911.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,674.45 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing needs for safety and environmental norms in various verticals, growing implementation of terminal management solutions in brownfield projects, low operational cost, increasing awareness about security solutions, and increasing awareness about installing automation solutions. However, fluctuation in crude oil prices impacts the installation of terminal management software in oil & gas industry hampering the market growth.



Terminal management system is a combination of hardware & software elements which helps to carry out all data management task which are required to perform while loading terminal. The components are developed and tested to manage and control a system. According to CGI, terminal management system can be explained as an innovative solution which chains the main business functions involved in bulk terminal management.



By project type, the brownfield projects segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



The growing demand for automating existing terminals by integrating software will increase the overall productivity, and help conserve both time and energy. Traditional terminal infrastructure such as pipeline connections, tanker berths, and other components is already present, and therefore the automation of such existing terminals by integrating software will help increase the number of brownfield projects.



On the basis of geography, the terminal management system market in APAC is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of terminal automation projects in countries such as India, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For instance, the governments of China and Japan are focusing on innovation and growth, and are taking steps to restructure the market.



Some of the key players in Terminal Management System market include ABB Ltd., Agidens International Nv, Emerson Electric Co. Endress+Hauser Management AG, General Atomics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Implico Group, Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Offspring International Limited , Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Toptech Systems, Inc., Triple Point Technology, Inc. , Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AC2, Inc., Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Tema business Systems, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Dearman Systems, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Project Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Greenfield Projects

5.3 Brownfield Projects



6 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Managed Services

6.2.2 Professional Services

6.3 Software

6.4 Hardware



7 Global Terminal Management System Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemicals

7.2.1 Petrochemicals

7.3 Oil & Gas

7.3.1 Upstream

7.3.2 Midstream

7.3.3 Downstream

7.4 Railway

7.5 Aviation Industry

7.6 Renewable Sector

7.7 Other End-users

7.7.1 Manufacturing

7.7.2 Banking and Financial Services

7.7.3 Automobile



8 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pipeline

8.3 Receipt / Dispatch By Truck

8.4 Inspections

8.5 Automatic Bay / Berth Allocation

8.6 Rail Wagon

8.7 Kiosk Functionality

8.8 Access Control

8.9 Automatic Tank Farm Control

8.10 Sealing

8.11 Blending



9 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aftermarket

9.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



10 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.2 Agidens International Nv

12.3 Emerson Electric Co.

12.4 Endress+Hauser Management Ag

12.5 General Atomics Corp.

12.6 Honeywell International Inc.

12.7 Implico Group

12.8 Koninklijke Vopak N.V.

12.9 Offspring International Limited

12.10 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.11 Schneider Electric

12.12 Siemens Ag

12.13 Toptech Systems, Inc.

12.14 Triple Point Technology, Inc.

12.15 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

12.16 AC2, Inc.

12.17 Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

12.18 Tema Business Systems

12.19 Motorola Solutions, Inc.

12.20 Dearman Systems, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0hzzr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

