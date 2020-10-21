Worldwide Terminal Management System Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terminal Management System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Terminal Management System Market accounted for $911.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,674.45 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing needs for safety and environmental norms in various verticals, growing implementation of terminal management solutions in brownfield projects, low operational cost, increasing awareness about security solutions, and increasing awareness about installing automation solutions. However, fluctuation in crude oil prices impacts the installation of terminal management software in oil & gas industry hampering the market growth.
Terminal management system is a combination of hardware & software elements which helps to carry out all data management task which are required to perform while loading terminal. The components are developed and tested to manage and control a system. According to CGI, terminal management system can be explained as an innovative solution which chains the main business functions involved in bulk terminal management.
By project type, the brownfield projects segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
The growing demand for automating existing terminals by integrating software will increase the overall productivity, and help conserve both time and energy. Traditional terminal infrastructure such as pipeline connections, tanker berths, and other components is already present, and therefore the automation of such existing terminals by integrating software will help increase the number of brownfield projects.
On the basis of geography, the terminal management system market in APAC is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of terminal automation projects in countries such as India, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For instance, the governments of China and Japan are focusing on innovation and growth, and are taking steps to restructure the market.
Some of the key players in Terminal Management System market include ABB Ltd., Agidens International Nv, Emerson Electric Co. Endress+Hauser Management AG, General Atomics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Implico Group, Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Offspring International Limited , Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Toptech Systems, Inc., Triple Point Technology, Inc. , Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AC2, Inc., Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Tema business Systems, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Dearman Systems, Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End-user Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Project Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Greenfield Projects
5.3 Brownfield Projects
6 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Managed Services
6.2.2 Professional Services
6.3 Software
6.4 Hardware
7 Global Terminal Management System Market, By End-user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemicals
7.2.1 Petrochemicals
7.3 Oil & Gas
7.3.1 Upstream
7.3.2 Midstream
7.3.3 Downstream
7.4 Railway
7.5 Aviation Industry
7.6 Renewable Sector
7.7 Other End-users
7.7.1 Manufacturing
7.7.2 Banking and Financial Services
7.7.3 Automobile
8 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pipeline
8.3 Receipt / Dispatch By Truck
8.4 Inspections
8.5 Automatic Bay / Berth Allocation
8.6 Rail Wagon
8.7 Kiosk Functionality
8.8 Access Control
8.9 Automatic Tank Farm Control
8.10 Sealing
8.11 Blending
9 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Sales Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aftermarket
9.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
10 Global Terminal Management System Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ABB Ltd.
12.2 Agidens International Nv
12.3 Emerson Electric Co.
12.4 Endress+Hauser Management Ag
12.5 General Atomics Corp.
12.6 Honeywell International Inc.
12.7 Implico Group
12.8 Koninklijke Vopak N.V.
12.9 Offspring International Limited
12.10 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
12.11 Schneider Electric
12.12 Siemens Ag
12.13 Toptech Systems, Inc.
12.14 Triple Point Technology, Inc.
12.15 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
12.16 AC2, Inc.
12.17 Marabu GmbH & Co. KG
12.18 Tema Business Systems
12.19 Motorola Solutions, Inc.
12.20 Dearman Systems, Inc.
