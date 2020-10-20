Worldwide Time and Attendance Software Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Time and Attendance Software - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Time and Attendance Software Market accounted for $1,317.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,493.09 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Customization of the software (cater to the needs of different groups of employees) and growing integration with financial analytics are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, cost of installation of this software is hampering the market growth.



Time and attendance software is a business application developed to optimize and track the number of work hours of an employee, which helps keep record of wages and salaries paid. It provides management personnel with diverse tools to help maximize cash flow and minimize waste.



Based on the type, the biometric segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its property of serving different individuals and organizations, ardently looking for first-rate security. Furthermore, they are helpful in monitoring the activities of various people entering and leaving the organization, these devices are becoming mandatory security systems.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of global players in the U.S. Growing organization sizes and increasing application area of time and attendance software is the major factor which is supporting the market for time and attendance software in North American region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Time and Attendance Software Market include ADP, Acumen Data, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Halogen Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Icon Time Systems, InfoTronics, Insperity, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle, Redcort, Replicon, SAP, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Synerion, TSheets, Ultimate Software, and Workday, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biometric

5.3 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

5.4 Proximity Cards, Badges, and Key Fobs

5.5 Time Cards

5.6 Web-based Login Stations

5.7 Cloud Based



6 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct Sales

6.3 Distributor



7 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Organization Structure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large

7.3 Medium

7.4 Small



8 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Businesses with Hourly Employees

8.3 Businesses that Track Billable Hours

8.4 Freelancers

8.5 Human Resources Departments



9 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3 Government

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Hospital

9.6 IT and Telecom

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Office Building

9.9 Retail



10 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ADP

12.2 Acumen Data

12.3 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

12.4 Halogen Software Inc.

12.5 IBM Corporation

12.6 Icon Time Systems

12.7 InfoTronics

12.8 Insperity

12.9 Kronos Incorporated

12.10 Oracle

12.11 Redcort

12.12 Replicon

12.13 SAP

12.14 SumTotal Systems, LLC

12.15 Synerion

12.16 TSheets

12.17 Ultimate Software

12.18 Workday, Inc.



