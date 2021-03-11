Worldwide Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Markets to 2025 with Profiles of Major Players Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, and Integra LifeSciences Among Others

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market (2020-2025) by Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is estimated to be USD 695 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 845.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, growing burn & trauma cases, rising demand for skin grafts, and rising focus on technological advancements have led to a rise in tissue engineered skin substitutes market.

Increase in number of patients suffering from diabetic and vascular ulcers is also driving the need for tissue engineering. Rising awareness regarding various treatment options, ability of tissue engineering to replace conventional auto- and allografts is also fuelling the demand for tissue engineered skin substitutes.



However, the factor such as lack of proper reimbursement policies, high treatment cost and prolonged duration required for treatment is hindering the market growth. Issues with biomaterials used for skin grafts, such as biomaterial-centred infection and poor tissue integration may be challenging for the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is segmented further based on Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End-user, and Geography.

By Biomaterial, the market is classified as autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic and amnion. Amongst the two, the Autologous segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Anatomical Structure, the market is segmented as Cellular and Acellular. Acellular Anatomical Structure is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Product Type, the market is classified as Natural and Synthetic. Synthetic products are further segmented as biodegradable and Non-biodegradable. Natural segment holds the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as chronic wounds, burns cases, traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers and others. Amongst all, the Chronic Wounds segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Technology, the market is classified as Laser assisted bio-printing, 3D, Robotic Technology, and Others. Amongst them, the 3D Technology is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Duration, the market is classified as Permanent and Semi-permanent. Amongst the two, the Permanent segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By End-user, the market is classified as Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others. The Hospital and Clinic segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America dominates the market.

Recent Developments

Acelity enters agreement to transition Systagenix manufacturing facility to Scapa Healthcare - September 2020

Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire ACell, Inc. - December 2020

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, Integra LifeSciences, Regenicin., Organogenesis Inc, MiMedx., LifeNet Health, Kerecis, Medline Industries, BSN medical, ConvaTec Group, Mallinckrodt, Tissue Regenix, etc.



