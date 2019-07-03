Worldwide Toluene Market Insights & Projections to 2024 (2019 Edition): Segmented by Technology, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toluene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global toluene market reached a value of US$ 22.5 Billion in 2018. The market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 31.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global toluene market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers

The growing applications of toluene and its derivatives in numerous industries represent the key growth inducing factors for the market. Besides, the wider use of toluene in gasoline blends, where it acts as octane booster and maintains the energy content of gasoline, has augmented the market growth.



Additionally, the surging demand for aromatics in the petrochemical industry for the production of synthetic fibres, elastomers, agrochemicals, dyes, nail paints, etc. is driving the global toluene market globally. Apart from this, expansion in the end-use industries, particularly in the emerging markets, such as China, India, etc., has resulted in an augmented demand for toluene.



Market Segments



The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology into reformate process, pygas process, coke/coal process, and styrene process.



Based on the application, benzene represents the largest segment, followed by solvents, xylene, TDI, and others.



On a regional-basis, Asia Pacific is the leading market, followed by North America and Europe. Other major regions include the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Based on the import-export scenario of the market, the report finds that China is the largest importer whereas Japan is the largest exporter.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being BASF, Covestro, BP, SK Innovation Co, and Royal Dutch Shell.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Toluene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Reformation Process

6.2 Pigs Process

6.3 Coke/Coal Process

6.4 Styrene Process



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Gasoline

7.2 STDP/TPX

7.3 Solvents

7.4 Trans Alkylation (TA)

7.5 Hydrodealkylation

7.6 Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

7.7 Toluene Disproportionation (TDP)

7.8 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports

9.2 Exports



10 Toluene Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 SK Group

11.3.3 British Petroleum

11.3.4 Versalis

11.3.5 Compaia Espaola De Petroleos Sau



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jnv6v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

