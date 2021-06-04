Worldwide Toothpaste Industry to 2026 - by Type, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toothpaste Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toothpaste market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness regarding oral health and hygiene among people. Additionally, increasing innovative launches in the toothpaste industry will also aid in the expansion of the market. For instance, in January 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Co. launched new toothpaste that is certified by the Vegan Society and comes in a tube made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) which is recyclable in nature.



The global toothpaste market is segmented based on type and distribution channels. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into sensitivity, whitening, children's, herbal, and others. Further, the distribution channel segment of the global toothpaste market is bifurcated into offline channels and online channels. The global toothpaste market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the already high brand awareness coupled with the high penetration of toothpaste.



The key players of the global toothpaste market include Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever plc, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and funding, to stay competitive in the market.



