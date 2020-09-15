Worldwide Traction Motor Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Hitachi & Hyundai Rotem Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Traction Motor Market by Application, Type and Power Rating: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Traction motors are AC or DC electric motors that provide power to drive locomotives. Further, these motors offer high durability and deliver robust performance, owing to high power and superior mechanical susceptibility of heavy payloads.. The traction motors require high power to deliver the torque required to move the wheels, resulting in compact designs, efficient power-to-weight rations, and efficient cooling of the traction motors. Thus, torque motors have minimum torque ripple, reduced noise & vibrations, higher efficiency, and efficient cooling capabilities through open or forced ventilation.

The growth of the global traction motor market is driven by volumetric surge in the transportation sector and the introduction of new vehicles, which are equipped with latest technologies. Moreover, increase in the requirement for advanced transports globally has led to the development and production of better and efficient traction system.

The global traction motor market is segmented based on application, type, power rating and region. Based on application, the global traction motor market has been categorized into railways, electric vehicles and industrial vehicles. Based on types, the global traction motor market has been categorized into DC traction motor, AC traction motor and synchronous motor. Based on power rating, the market has been categorized into less than 200 kW, 200-400 kW and more than 400 kW. Also, based on the region, the global traction motor market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the traction motor market include ABB, American Traction Systems, Hitachi, Hyundai Rotem, CRRC, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Skoda, Toshiba and Wabtec.



Key Players

ABB

American Traction Systems

Hitachi

Hyundai Rotem

CRRC

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Skoda

Toshiba

Wabtec

