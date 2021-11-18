Worldwide Transportation Management System Industry to 2027 - Featuring Oracle, SAP and Trimble Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transportation Management System Market By Component, Solution Type, Deployment Model, Transportation Mode, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As technology progresses, transportation management systems are expected to become one of the most helpful transportation solutions in the supply chain management. Transportation management system (TMS) is a platform designed to streamline the transportation process, a subpart of the supply chain. It deals with monitoring, organizing, managing, and handling any matter related to the transportation of the products right from placing the order until the final delivery. The popularity of the TMS platform is continuously growing. According to recent studies, almost 35% of the businesses are now using the platform for managing their transportation network. With increasing complexities of logistics and transportation, as the business grows, the need for transportation management systems can never be exaggerated. Technically, TMS enables better transactional and communication system to allow the users to leverage from vast real-time data, make easier decisions, and plan & strategize for optimal transportation solutions.



Transportation management systems equip the shipper with all necessary and advanced tools that play a vital role in monitoring, organizing, and managing the shipment process. The platform can be leveraged to handle several types of shipments all under a single dashboard allowing control from a centralized location. It resolves and mitigates all unnecessary stress and dubieties that might occur due to unknowingness.



Huge technological advancements across the transportation & logistics sector create a positive correlation for the global transportation management system market. Furthermore, exponential growth within the e-commerce industry has expanded the significance of logistics process, thereby creating a high need for effective transportation management system. However, there is growing data security concern to create a staggering effect on the market. Growing popularity of autonomous and connected vehicles coupled with rising adoption of cloud technology and industry 4.0 is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.



The transportation management system market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, solution type, deployment model, transportation mode, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution type, it is segmented into planning & execution, order management, audit, payment, & claims, reporting & analytics, and routing & tracking. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of transportation mode, the market is fragmented into roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into retail, healthcare & pharmaceutical, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, government, and others.



Some of the key companies mentioned in the report are Oracle Corporation, SAP, C.H. Robinson, Trimble, BlueJay Solutions, MercuryGate International, Blue Yonder, Transplace, 3GTMS, and E2Open.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the transportation management system market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of transportation management system market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING THE TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Ongoing technological advancement aross the transportation and logistics sector

3.3.1.2. Exponential growth within the E-commerce industry

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Growing data security concern

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Autonomous and Connected vehicles

3.3.3.2. Growing adoption of cloud technology and Industry 4.0

3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON THE TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET

3.6.1. Impact on market size

3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.6.3. Economic impact

3.6.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.6.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOLUTION

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PLANNING AND EXECUTION

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. ORDER MANAGEMENT

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. AUDIT PAYMENT AND CLAIMS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. REPORTING AND ANALYTICS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. ROUTING AND TRACKING

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ON-PREMISE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. CLOUD

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY TRANSPORTATION MODE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. ROADWAYS

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. RAILWAYS

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4 AIRWAYS

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. MARITIME

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM STORAGE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. RETAIL

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. HEALTHCARE AND PHARMACEUTICAL

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

8.4. MANUFACTURING

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis, by country

8.5. ENERGY AND UTILITIES

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3. Market analysis, by country

8.6. GOVERNMENT SECTOR

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3. Market analysis, by country

8.7. OTHERS

8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: Company Profiles

10.1. ORACLE CORPORATION

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. Business performance

10.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. SAP SE

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. R&D expenditure

10.2.7. Business performance

10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. CH. ROBINSON

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Operating business segments

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Business performance

10.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. TRIMBLE

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Business performance

10.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. BLUJAY SOLUTIONS

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Business performance

10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. MERCURYGATE INTERNATIONAL INC.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. BLUE YONDER

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. Transplace

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9.3GTMS

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. E2OPEN

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Product portfolio

10.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments



