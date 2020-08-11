Worldwide Tubular Membrane Industry to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tubular Membrane Market By Product Type (Metal Organic Type and Inorganic Type), By Application (Membrane Bioreactors, Reverse Osmosis, Nano Filtration, Micro Filtration, Others), By End-Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tubular Membrane Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Tubular Membrane Market is driven by rising implementation for the discharge of wastewater coming from several industries at global level. Moreover, the growing demand from many end-user industries such as food and beverage, among others for the removal of solid waste, is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast years. Also, continuous product developments in the market are further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Tubular Membrane Market is segmented based on product type, application, end-users, company and region. Based on application, the market can be categorized into membrane bioreactors, reverse osmosis, nano filtration, micro filtration, others. The reverse osmosis segment dominated the market until 2019 in terms of the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years as well which can be attributed to its growing importance in the reduction of operating cost of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems. In addition to this, the reverse osmosis technique of this membrane also finds its application in the process of evaporation and crystallization of the ZLD systems, which is driving the demand for membrane technology in the energy and power generation sector, thereby boosting the growth of segment across the globe.



Major players operating in the Global Tubular Membrane Market include Pentair Plc, Porex Corporation, Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH, Plansee, PCI Membranes, Spintek Filtration Inc., Duraflow LLC, Dynatec Systems Inc, Hyflux Ltd, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Lenntech B.V and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments to increase their customer bases.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Tubular Membrane Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Tubular Membrane Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Tubular Membrane Market based on product type, application, end-uses, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Tubular Membrane Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tubular Membrane Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tubular Membrane Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Tubular Membrane Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Tubular Membrane Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Tubular Membrane Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tubular Membrane Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Customer Satisfaction Analysis

5.3. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Tubular Membrane Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Metal Organic Type and Inorganic Type)

6.2.2. By Application ( Membrane Bioreactors, Reverse Osmosis, Nano Filtration, Micro Filtration, Others)

6.2.3. By End-Users (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Electrophoretic Coating, Leather, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Tubular Membrane Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Tubular Membrane Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Tubular Membrane Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Tubular Membrane Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Tubular Membrane Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Pentair Plc

14.2. Porex Corporation

14.3. Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH

14.4. Plansee

14.5. PCI Membranes

14.6. Spintek Filtration Inc.

14.7. Duraflow LLC

14.8. Dynatec Systems Inc

14.9. Hyflux Ltd

14.10. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc

14.11. Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

14.12. Lenntech B.V



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84yxyu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

