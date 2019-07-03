Worldwide Tuna Market Forecasts (Value & Volume) to 2024 by Species, Product Type and Region

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tuna Market Outlook Report 2019-2024: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global tuna market reached a value of US$ 11.59 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global tuna market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a tuna processing plant. The study analyses the processing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



Market Insights



The global tuna market is being driven by factors such as increasing demand for processed/ready to cook tuna, rising disposable incomes and increasing per capita consumption.



Rising demand for canned tuna represents a major reason currently driving the global tuna market. The busy schedules of people today are inviting a rapidly increasing need for ready to eat food, canned tuna being a popular choice.



Europe currently dominates the global list of regions importing canned tuna. Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt have come up as some of the largest importers of tuna in the world. This has to do with the fact that import duty fees for canned tuna are very less in the Middle East.



Another reason or the popularity and demand of canned tuna is its shelf life. Many countries are developing rapidly and their natives are switching to easy to cook, long-lasting and internationally loved food items. These preferences of the people are a reason for the increasing worldwide consumption of canned tuna.



With increasing health consciousness, many people are shifting from canned tuna to fresh and frozen tuna. The biggest importers of frozen and fresh tuna include China, North America and Western Europe. Even though they cost considerably higher than canned tuna, people are willing to pay, facilitating higher economic value for the worldwide tuna trade.



The tuna market can only expect steadily growing value if people keep up with their food preferences.



Market Summary



Based on type, the market has been segmented as canned, fresh and frozen tuna. Currently, canned tuna dominates the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of end-markets of tuna, Japan represents the largest consumer, followed by the USA , Republic of Korea and others.

represents the largest consumer, followed by the , Republic of Korea and others. Based on the species, Skipjack tuna dominates the total tuna market. Skipjack tuna is followed by Yellowfin, Bigeye, Albacore and Bluefin.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Thai Union, Tri Marine , Starkist, etc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tuna Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Species

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.5.1 Production Breakup by Region

5.5.2 Consumption Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Collectors

5.8.3 Auction

5.8.4 Pre-processing

5.8.5 Large Scale Industrial Processing

5.8.6 Packaging and Exports

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Species

6.1 Skipjack

6.2 Yellowfin

6.3 Albacore

6.4 Bigeye

6.5 Bluefin



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Canned

7.2 Frozen

7.3 Fresh



8 Production Breakup by Region

8.1 Japan

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Philippines

8.4 Taiwan P.C.

8.5 Republic of Korea

8.6 Spain

8.7 Others



9 Consumption Breakup by Region

9.1 Japan

9.2 USA

9.3 Republic of Korea

9.4 China

9.5 Taiwan P.C.

9.6 European Union

9.7 Others



10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Tuna Processing

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



