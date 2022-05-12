Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Industry to 2030 - Players Include Cisco Systems, Micro Focus and Adobe Among Others

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unified Endpoint Management Market by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unified endpoint management (UEM) is a security approach that helps businesses manage, control, and secure internet-enabled devices from a single console or interface. It is also an evolution and combination of mobile device management (MDM), enterprise mobility management (EMM), and capabilities of traditional client management tools.

A typical UEM solution enhances scope of device administration and data security through fundamental abilities such as threat detection, mitigation & remediation capabilities, security updates, software & OS deployment, patch management, logging, mobile device management, device compliance, workstation remote control options, and remote wiping of lost or stolen devices.



Growth in use of mobile devices among the workforce and rapid growth of IT footprints in organizations primarily drives growth of the global unified endpoint management market. In addition, rising cyber threats among organizations, coupled with compliance regulations and need for integrated UEM solutions fuel demand for the UEM solutions. However, device and OS fragmentation and high deployment cost are projected to hamper growth of the market. On the other hand, growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions and rise in adoption of Internet of Things are estimated to be opportunistic for the unified endpoint management market growth.

The unified endpoint management market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. According to the organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SME's.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & telecom, government & defense, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players in the market are CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Citrix Systems, INC., International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Apple Inc., DELL INC., DivX, LLC., Fasoo, NortonLifeLock, Inc., NEXTLABS INC., and Broadcom, Inc.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Unified endpoint management market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of Unified endpoint management market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in usage of mobile devices among the workforce

3.4.1.2. IT asset footprints are growing rapidly in organizations

3.4.1.3. Rise in cyber threats among organizations, coupled with compliance regulations

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Device and OS fragmentation

3.4.2.2. High deployment costs

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions

3.5. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.3. Regulatory framework

3.5.4. Economic impact

3.5.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.5.6. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: UNIFIED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW









4.3. SERVICES









CHAPTER 5: UNIFIED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. OVERVIEW









5.3. CLOUD









CHAPTER 6: UNIFIED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. OVERVIEW









6.3. SME'S









CHAPTER 7: UNIFIED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW









7.3. MANUFACTURING







7.4. HEALTHCARE







7.5. IT & TELECOM







7.6. GOVERNMENT & DEFENSE







7.7. MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT







7.8. RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS







7.9. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS







7.10. OTHERS









CHAPTER 8: UNIFIED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. INTRODUCTION

9.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

9.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

9.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

9.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. ADOBE



















10.2. APPLE INC.

















10.3. BROADCOM INC.

















10.4. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

















10.5. CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.

















10.6. DELL INC.















10.7. DIVX, LLC.











10.8. FASOO











10.9. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

















10.10. MICRO FOCUS

















10.11. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

















10.13. NEXTLABS INC.











10.14. NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

















