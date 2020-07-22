Worldwide UV and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Industry to 2025 - Featuring 3M, B+D and Blueberry Glasses Among Others

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market: Focus on Product Types and Their Applications, Technology Types, Layer Types, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to show decent growth in the coming years. Blue light and ultraviolet light-blocking coatings address the ongoing issue of digital eye stress and are able to present an extensive amount of opportunities to revolutionize the working principle of different end-user industries such as the optical industry, and automotive industry, among others. The usage of innovative coatings has become a necessity in maintaining the durability of a product, over time, leading the manufacturers in the industry to use different functional coatings and add new properties to their products to distinguish their products in the competitive market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global U.V. and blue light blocking coatings market during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global U.V. and blue light blocking coatings market?

What is the global U.V. and blue light blocking coatings market size in terms of value ($million) and volume (million square meters) from 2019-2025 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2020 to 2025?

What are the different layer types of U.V. and blue light blocking coatings and their growth pattern in terms of volume in different regions and countries?

What are the major technologies used for applying U.V. and blue light blocking coatings?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the U.V. and blue light blocking coatings manufacturers foresee?

What are the major end-user industries for U.V. and blue light blocking coatings globally in terms of revenue generation?

What is the consumption pattern of the U.V. and blue light blocking coatings across end-users in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the U.V. and blue light blocking coatings market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 in different end-user industries of both the U.V. and blue light blocking coatings market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the U.V. and blue light blocking coatings market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?

The Global U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of technology, application, layer, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the recycling process.



The global U.V. and blue light blocking coatings market is segregated by region under seven major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, China, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The key market players in the global U.V. and blue light blocking coatings market include 3M, B + D, Blueberry Glasses, Carl Zeiss AG, Cyxus, Essilor International S.A., Gunnar Optiks LLC, HOYA Corporation, ICOAT COMPANY, LLC., IOT Neochromes, IZIPIZI, PPG Industries, Inc., PRIVE REVAUX, Swanwick Sleep, and ZENNI OPTICAL INC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 MARKETS

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Coatings Market

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.3.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

1.1.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

1.1.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

1.1.3.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

1.1.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Medium)

1.1.4 Supply & Demand Analysis

1.1.5 Profit Margin Analysis

1.1.6 Ecosystem/ Ongoing Programs

1.1.6.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.6.2 Regulatory Landscape

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

1.2.1.2 Photochemical Damage Caused by the U.V. Light on the Body

1.2.1.3 Disturbance Caused in Sleep Cycle by Decreased Melatonin Production

1.2.1.4 Protection from U.V. Lights in Commercial Applications

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges

1.2.2.2 Availability of Alternatives due to Technological Advancements

1.2.2.3 Prolonged Usage of Blue light Filtering Glasses Hampers Scotopic Vision

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

1.2.4.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Decentralization of Work

1.2.5.2 Reduction in the cost



2 APPLICATIONS

2.1 Analyst Viewpoint on Market Cannibalization

2.2 Global U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market (by Application), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

2.2.1 Consumer Goods

2.2.1.1 Smartphones

2.2.1.2 Notebooks and Tablets

2.2.1.1 Televisions and Monitors

2.2.1.1 Wearables

2.2.1.2 Others

2.2.2 Building and Construction

2.2.3 Automotive

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Demand Analysis of Different Applications in the U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market



3 PRODUCTS

3.1 By Technology

3.2 Types of Technology

3.2.1 Vacuum Deposition

3.2.2 Sol-Gel

3.2.3 Others

3.3 Demand Analysis of Different Technologies in the U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market

3.4 Product (by Layer)

3.5 Types of Layer

3.5.1 Single-Layer Coatings

3.5.2 Multi-Layer Coatings

3.6 Demand Analysis of Different Layer Types in the U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market

3.7 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.7.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Pricing Analysis



4 REGIONS

4.1 Global U.V. Light Blocking Coatings Market (by Region), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

4.2 Global Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market (by Region), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

4.3 CHINA

4.4 ASIA-PACIFIC & JAPAN

4.5 EUROPE

4.6 NORTH AMERICA

4.7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

4.8 SOUTH AMERICA



5 MARKETS - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Company Profiles

5.2 3M

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2.1 Production Sites

5.2.3 R&D Analysis

5.2.4 Competitive Position

5.2.4.1 Strengths of the Company in the U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market

5.2.4.2 Weakness of the Company in the U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Coatings Market

5.2.4.2.1 The Author's Recommendation for 3M

5.3 B + D

5.4 Blueberry Glasses

5.5 Carl Zeiss AG

5.6 Cyxus

5.7 Essilor International S.A.

5.8 Gunnar Optiks LLC

5.9 HOYA Corporation

5.10 ICOAT COMPANY, LLC

5.11 IOT Neochromes

5.12 IZIPIZI

5.13 PPG Industries, Inc.

5.14 PRIVE REVAUX

5.15 Swanwick Sleep

5.16 ZENNI OPTICAL INC

5.17 Other Key Players



6 Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfnexq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

