Worldwide UV Disinfection Systems Industry to 2025 - Municipal End-users are Expected to Project the Largest Market Share

The UV disinfection systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.



Factors, such as increasing awareness on the importance of health literacy in individuals, partly imparted by government bodies, amid the recent global spread of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and other potential pathogens that can be transmitted through water and air, and the degree of containments in drinking water wrenching the health of general consumers in developing countries, drive the growth of the UV disinfection systems market.



The primary factor for the growth of, and demand for, UV disinfection systems against preexisting water disinfecting methods, such as chlorination and ozonation, is that it is an effective alternative non-chemical water disinfection system along with additional benefits, including capital cost, operating cost, ease of installation, ease of maintenance, and less contact time.



UV disinfection systems find their applications in diverse industries, ranging from purification of water in individual homes to disinfecting water supply of an entire city to industrial wastewater treatment, as UV water treatment is recognized as a safer and cost-effective solution for industrial applications. For instance, water treated by UV disinfection ensures quality and extends the shelf-life on cosmetics, and hence, UV sterilization has become the preferred choice for the cosmetics industry, worldwide.



In addition to the performance benefits of UV disinfection systems, the occasional maintenance of its components, including UV lamp and Quartz Sleeve, to be reviewed every six months can be performed without any need of professional assistance. This makes it ideal for residential and municipal end users.



The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to boost the UV disinfection systems market in the medium to long-run. For instance, the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) believes that UV disinfection technologies can reduce the transmission of COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2, by acting as a multiple barrier. The research in this area is likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Municipal End Users are Expected to Project the Largest Market Share

The containments in drinking water, especially in developing countries, such as India and Africa , transmit diseases, such as diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio, and it is estimated to cause 502,000 diarrheal deaths each year.

and , transmit diseases, such as diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio, and it is estimated to cause 502,000 diarrheal deaths each year. Moreover, according to the WHO, around 1.8 billion people around the world rely on drinking-water sources contaminated with feces. Such extreme circumstances drive the need for UV disinfection systems, considering the economic factor associated with developing countries and effective solutions offered by UV disinfection systems.

Due to the problems associated with water scarcity, the rising cost of freshwater drives the market for UV disinfection systems, as UV systems turn wastewater in their tertiary stage to water that can be used for reuse for secondary purposes, such as gardening. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation spent USD 200 million over seven years for funding wastewater treatment.

over seven years for funding wastewater treatment. Local government body projects, such as National Mission for Clean Ganga, Five Year Plan of China Government, and Chicago River project, involve the installation of UV disinfection systems, thereby, driving the UV disinfection systems market.

The industrial water needs and requirement standards of water quality laid down by local authoritative organizations, such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drive the UV disinfection system market. For instance, to manufacture drug products and drug substances, FDA set a standard for the quality and purity of water to be deployed. Thus, companies can leverage UV disinfection systems to achieve the same.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

The market studied is segmented geographically by North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the higher growth regions during the forecast period.

, , , and Rest of the World. The region is expected to be one of the higher growth regions during the forecast period. This outbreak caused major concerns among the general public regarding the general hygiene of food and water, as regulations were imparted by major global organizations, such as the WHO, contributing to the rising demand for UV disinfection systems globally.

Additionally, China's economic shift and sustainability drive for smart water solutions, such as sponge city development, dirty water treatment, and utility construction, drive the market demand. For instance, in 2019, Xylem Inc., a 1000 fortune global water technology provider whose primary market is China , experienced double-digit growth in the country.

economic shift and sustainability drive for smart water solutions, such as sponge city development, dirty water treatment, and utility construction, drive the market demand. For instance, in 2019, Xylem Inc., a 1000 fortune global water technology provider whose primary market is , experienced double-digit growth in the country. The increasing population also aids the Asia-Pacific region to be one of the largest markets, as the region is challenged by the scarcity of safe drinking water and its high cost aids. The aforementioned factors drive the UV disinfection systems market.

Competitive Landscape



Some of the major players dominating the market are Xylem Inc., Trojan Technologies, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Severn Trent Services, and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.

January 2020 - Xylem Inc., with a vision of intelligence and energy conservation, planned to set its business operation in China , as the country's water industry shifted toward digital solutions. The company is hoping to leverage its water disinfection solutions with digital transformation in the water industry, as it lays the ground for many opportunities as digital innovation gradually becomes the norm in China . For instance, water quality monitoring sensors by Shenzhen Water Group led to vast deployments and improvements in surface water quality

- Xylem Inc., with a vision of intelligence and energy conservation, planned to set its business operation in , as the country's water industry shifted toward digital solutions. The company is hoping to leverage its water disinfection solutions with digital transformation in the water industry, as it lays the ground for many opportunities as digital innovation gradually becomes the norm in . For instance, water quality monitoring sensors by Shenzhen Water Group led to vast deployments and improvements in surface water quality May 2019 - Evoque Water Technologies announced the acquisition of privately held ATG UV Technology Limited, a manufacturer of ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection systems serving municipal, aquatics, and industrial end users. The acquisition integrates the company's existing UV offering and further manifests the company's commitment to the global water treatment market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Surface Disinfection

5.1.2 Airborne Disinfection

5.1.3 Water and Wastewater

5.1.4 Process Water

5.1.5 Food and Liquid

5.2 End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Municipal

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Xylem Inc.

6.1.2 Trojan Technologies

6.1.3 Halma PLC

6.1.4 Severn Trent Services

6.1.5 Evoque Water Technologies

6.1.6 Advanced UV Inc.

6.1.7 Lumalier Corporation

6.1.8 Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd

6.1.9 Ultraaqua

6.1.10 UVO3 Ltd

6.1.11 UV-Technik

6.1.12 Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



