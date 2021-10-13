Worldwide Vaccine Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Market By Technology Type, Indication and End User and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vaccines Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 6.7% CAGR by 2027. The key factors accelerating the vaccine market are the high incidence of diseases requiring vaccines and increasing use of vaccines in preventing the number of infectious diseases, such as influenza, pneumonia, and rotavirus infection. Moreover, the focus of governments on immunization programs further helps promote awareness among people about the safety and availability of vaccines. Another factor accelerating the market growth is various technologies deployed in the development of effective vaccines.

However, the time taken for the development and introduction of the vaccine impedes the market growth. Vaccines also referred to as immunizations, are a weakened form of a disease administered into the body to generate antibodies against the disease. Effectual immunization has destroyed several diseases, such as polio and smallpox, with high death rates. Vaccinations have a prominent role in maintaining sustainable health among people in many countries; hence, they are embraced in many regional disease-prevention strategies.

On the basis of technology type, the conjugate vaccine segment has the primary share in the market. This is due to the rising government support along with the increasing company investments in conjugate vaccine development. In addition, conjugate vaccines are the most effective type of immunization, used to avoid diseases in both infants and adults, fueling the segment growth.



The market is further segmented based on the indication, in which diphtheria, pertussis, & tetanus segment hold a significant share in the market. The foremost share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of cases of these diseases because of the increasing geriatric population and an increasing number of birth rates where these diseases are most likely to affect.



As per the market by end-user, the market is bifurcated into pediatrics, adults, and travelers. The pediatric segment has held a substantial share in the market, owing to the huge demand for vaccines among infants such as MMR vaccines, BCG vaccines, and DPT vaccines since infants are more prone to diseases where vaccines are mainly required.



According to the geographical market, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American region is registered for the largest share in the market. This is due to the high incidence of infectious diseases and rising investments by government and non-government organizations for vaccine development in the region.



In the present era, there are growing concerns about the spread of infectious diseases with the changing environment worldwide. These rising infectious diseases are pressure on public health but also affect global economies. The new diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, dengue have drawn considerable concern for the government of the respective countries. There is also an upturn of diseases assumed to be under control, such as malaria, cholera, and many more. Thus the rising number of dreadful infectious diseases and upturn of the diseases are creating a major growth in the vaccines market.



This report includes the company profiles of the Panacea Biotec Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, VBI Vaccines Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A., PFIZER INC, NOVAVAX, INC., and Bavarian Nordic.



As a result, vaccines have emerged as an effective solution for the rising infectious diseases worldwide. Various governments of several countries are substantially investing in developing effective vaccines for a surging number of diseases worldwide.

Several factors are presented in this report which are influencing the market growth and limiting the market.

This report covers the segmentation and sub-segmentations and their contribution to the market's growth.

The report includes profiles of the key competitors in the vaccine market and their strategies such as product launches, company expansions, and acquisitions.

Further, the penetration of the market in the various countries is also depicted in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Technology Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Recombinant

5.3. Conjugate Vaccines

5.4. Live Attenuated Vaccines

5.5. Inactivated Vaccines

5.6. Toxoid Vaccines

5.7. Others



6. Indication: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Pneumococcal Disease

6.3. Influenza

6.4. Human Papilloma Virus

6.5. Meningococcal Disease

6.6. Rotavirus

6.7. Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella

6.8. Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus

6.9. Polio

6.10. Hepatitis

6.11. Other



7. End-User: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pediatric

7.3. Adults

7.4. Travelers



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Panacea Biotec Limited

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. VBI Vaccines Inc.

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Merck & Co., Inc.

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Astellas Pharma Inc.

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. Sanofi S.A.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. PFIZER INC

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. NOVAVAX, INC.

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Bavarian Nordic

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Analyst Opinion



12. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8gnta

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

