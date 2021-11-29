Worldwide Wearable Camera Industry to 2027 - Increasing Application in Health Care Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Camera Market (2021-2026) by Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wearable Camera Market is estimated to be USD 4.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.48 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.



Market Dynamics



Increasing outdoor activities such as water sports, hiking, sky-diving, etc., coupled with rising tourism, is increasing the demand for wearable cameras. Like Facebook, Instagram, social media platforms have developed the scope of photography and video around the world. In addition, the rising live streaming trend is significantly increasing the market growth. The growing applications of wearable cameras in security and surveillance, healthcare, sports, and other sectors have witnessed robust impetus in the market. However, the high cost and privacy & ethical issues of wearable cameras are expected to hinder the market growth.



Technological advancements and increasing use of wearable cameras for self-management by patients with chronic diseases and rehabilitation are likely to create new opportunities in the wearable camera market.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report Narrative AB, Pinnacle Response Ltd., Axon Enterprise, Inc., Vievu LLC, Xiaomi, Sony Corporation, Contour, LLC, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand of Hands Free Operations

4.1.2 Growing Social Media Photography and Live Streaming

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost

4.2.2 Lack Of Awareness in Emerging Markets

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Application in Health Care Sector

4.3.2 Technological Advancement

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Privacy and Ethical Concerns

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Wearable Camera Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Head Mount

6.3 Body Mount



7 Global Wearable Camera Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online

7.3 Offline



8 Global Wearable Camera Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sports and Fitness

8.3 Military and Defence

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Others



9 Global Wearable Camera Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.3 Chile

9.3.4 Colombia

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Netherlands

9.4.7 Sweden

9.4.8 Russia

9.4.9 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Sri Lanka

9.5.9 Thailand

9.5.10 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle-East and Africa

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alps Electric

11.2 Arashi Vision Inc.

11.3 Axon Enterprise, Inc.

11.4 Contour, LLC

11.5 Drift Innovation Ltd.

11.6 Garmin Ltd.

11.7 GoPro, Inc.

11.8 JVCKenwood Corporation

11.9 Narrative AB

11.10 OPKIX

11.11 Pinnacle Response Ltd.

11.12 Pioneer Corporation

11.13 Pyle USA

11.14 Snap Inc.

11.15 Sony Corporation

11.16 Synaptics

11.17 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd

11.18 Ulefone

11.19 Vievu LLC

11.20 Xiaomi



12 Appendix



