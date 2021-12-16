Worldwide White Biotechnology Industry to 2026 - Featuring General Electric, Henkel and Lonza Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Biotechnology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white biotechnology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



White biotechnology, or industrial biotechnology, involves the use of biocatalysts, such as enzymes and microorganisms, for developing degradable and bio-based products by implementing the scientific principles of biotechnology in industrial settings. It is commonly used to produce various essential bioactive compounds, secondary metabolites, pigments, organic substances, such as citric acid, acetic acid, glycerin and acetone, and antibiotics, such as penicillin, streptomycin and mitomycin. It is also used for the manufacturing of metabolites, biodegradable plastics, biocontrol agents, bio-based fuel, sustainable energy and waste treatment. As a result, white biotechnology finds extensive applications across various industries, including bioenergy, textile, construction, chemical, food and beverage and pharmaceutical.



The increasing demand for green chemicals and biofuels, such as bioethanol and biodiesel, across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising environmental consciousness among the masses, consumers are increasingly demanding premium green renewable products for personal and industrial consumption, especially in the developed economies. Moreover, the utilization of bacteria and microalgae for the biosynthesis of nanomaterials and structures, including bacterial nanocellulose, exopolysaccharides and nanowires, is providing a thrust to the market growth. As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, there has been a significant increase in the demand for natural alcohol for manufacturing skin-friendly hand sanitizers across the globe.

Additionally, various innovations, such as the development of bioinspired calcium phosphate cement to glue tissues to metallic and polymeric biomaterials, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kaneka Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group AG, Mitsubishi Corporation and Novozymes A/S.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global white biotechnology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global white biotechnology market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global white biotechnology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global White Biotechnology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Biofuels

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Biochemicals

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Biopolymers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Bioenergy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Food and Feed Additives

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Pharmaceutical Ingredients

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Personal Care and Household Products

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 BASF SE

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Cargill Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 General Electric Company

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Kaneka Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Lonza Group AG

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Mitsubishi Corporation

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 Novozymes A/S

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

