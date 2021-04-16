Worldwide Wine Corks Industry to 2027 - Growth in Technological Innovations in Winemaking Processes Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wine Corks Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wine corks which are also known as stoppers are used to seal the neck of the wine bottles. They are typically made from cork (bark of the cork oak), though since last few decades synthetic materials are being used to make wine corks. Common alternative wine closures include screw caps and glass stoppers. Around 70% of the corks are used as wine bottle stoppers. Corks are manufactured for still wines as well as sparkling wines. For sparkling wines, the wines are bottled under pressure, forcing the corks to take on a mushroom shape. They are fastened with a wire cage known as muselet.



Natural corks are most used corks in the global wine cork market, almost 70% of the corks used for wines are natural and are used with the prime objective to preserve the wine for long-term storage. Natural corks are majorly used for centuries owing to the good elasticity properties of the cellular structure. They are malleable to a certain extent, and have the ability to expand and contract. Hence, majority of the wine producers prefer natural corks over synthetic ones. Synthetic corks made by polyethylene usually provide predictable oxygen transfer rates and a tight, immovable seal. As these corks are not made from wood, they don't degrade and also do not dry out. Therefore, there is no need to store bottles on the side to keep the cork damp. Moreover, synthetic corks also do not break apart and hence there is no risk of cork crumbs to go in the wine. The production of these corks is cheaper when compared with natural corks, in fact, they are often cheaper than screw caps, as well.



The rise in the number of wineries is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the global wine corks market. Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for wine among consumers. Moreover, millennials are experimental with their taste and their consumption habits about certain alcohol products, such as wine, champagne, and beer, differ from the boomers. Thus, an increase in the consumption of wine offers untapped opportunities for key players to establish or expand their facilities. There is an increase in the demand for wine from emerging markets, which has created export potential for the wine cork producers.

According to International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine production of Argentina and Chile grew by 23% and 36% respectively from 2017 to 2018. The wine makers in these countries are expanding their production capacities to keep up with the domestic demand and to capitalize on the export potential. There are numerous challenges faced by the wine cork producers, however, the high cost of the wine cork machinery remained the most prominent one. Wine cork making equipment involves various parts such as sensors, actuators, and spargers. Price of these parts and machinery used in wine making changes as per the capacity and winery size (cases), and thus hinders the market in developing economies such as India and China, where consumers are price sensitive.



Some key companies profiled in the report include Precisionelite, Waterloo Container Company, J. C. Ribeiro, S. A., Amorim Cork, S.A, Ltd, We Cork Inc, Zandur, Jelinek Cork Group, Widgetco, Inc, M.A. Silva Usa, Llc, And Allstates Rubber & Tool Corp.



