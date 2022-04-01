Worldwide Wireless Audio Devices Industry to 2028 - Featuring HARMAN International, Logitech and Sonos Among Others

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Audio Devices Market, by Technology, by Product, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wireless audio device uses platforms such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, infrared and radio frequency, and airplay for the music streaming from audio enabled device. Bluetooth connectivity system drives the adoption of wireless headphones as well as wireless speakers, and it allows to wirelessly connect the stereo system, or sound bar to a smartphone.



Market Dynamics

Increase in demand of the infotainment devices such as mobile phones, laptops, computers, sound bars, and advantages associated with wireless audio devices such as portability, remote accessibility, and compatibility with most of the infotainment devices, are boosting the demand of wireless audio devices, globally. In addition, increasing technological propagation of wireless audio products for a range of applications such as consumer, commercial, and automotive, are few factors that are boosting the adoption of wireless audio devices.



For instance, according to analysis in year 2016, the total number of shipments for laptops globally was around 155 million, which got increased up to 220 million in year 2020, and it is expected that by the year 2025 globally the total number of laptops shipments will be increased up to 270 million, which is expected to increase adoption wireless audio devices over the forecast period.



Wireless audio devices need to comply with various emission regulations set by the various regulatory bodies across the globe, furthermore, several negative impacts on children such as hearing loss or headache, owing to usage of wireless audio device for a longer period of time, is expected to hamper the growth of wireless audio devices over the forecast period.



Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global wireless audio devices market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region. On the basis of technology, the global wireless audio devices market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, airplay, and others (Sonos and SKAA). On the basis of product, the global wireless audio devices market is segmented into wireless speaker systems, headphones, sound bars, microphones, and others. On the basis of application, the global wireless audio devices market is segmented into automotive, home application, and commercial application. On the basis of region, global wireless audio devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global wireless audio devices market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global wireless audio devices market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Major companies operating in the global wireless audio devices market include: Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Jabra, HARMAN International, Logitech, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Incorporated, Sonos, Sony Corporation, Sound United, VIZIO, Inc., VOXX International Corp, and Zound Industries International AB.

These key market players are focusing on collaboration strategy with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global wireless audio devices market analysis report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wireless audio devices market analysis

