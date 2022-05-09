Worldwide Wireless Testing Industry to 2027 - Featuring EXFO, Keysight Technologies and Viavi Solutions Among Others

May 09, 2022, 13:45 ET
The global wireless testing market reached a value of US$ 9.8 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 14.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Wireless testing refers to the process of evaluating the capacity of a device for connecting with other electronic gadgets and networks. It aids in performing various operational tasks, verifying regulating compliances, examining device interoperability performance, and ensuring users safety of wireless devices. This, in turn, assists enterprises in enhancing security operations and eliminating the risk of unusual activities. On account of these properties, wireless testing finds extensive applications across various industries. At present, it is commercially categorized based on varying technologies used, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and long-term evaluation (LTE).
Wireless Testing Market Trends
The widespread adoption of wireless testing across various industrial verticals, such as telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication and information technology (IT), on account of increasing instances of cyberattacks and fraudulent activities, is one of the prime factors currently driving the market growth. In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication solutions, for performing real-time machine data transfers and ensuring optimal security are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
Moreover, the advent of next-generation wireless machinery for designing interface, testing mobile devices and introducing multiple-antenna solutions, including multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO), long-term evolution (LTE) advanced, and beamforming is contributing to the market growth. The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent deployment of work-from-home (WFH) corporate model has intensified the risks of data vulnerability, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.
Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst key players and escalating investments in the research and development (R&D) activities for executing pre-conformance evaluation and optimizing the performance of cellular and deployed networks, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, Electro Magnetic Test Inc., Eurofins Scientific, EXFO Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, SGS S.A., Thales Group, TUV Rheinland and Viavi Solutions Inc.
