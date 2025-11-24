WorldWinner Appoints Nir Efrat as Chief Executive Officer

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWinner, a leading real-money skill-gaming company and operator of both WorldWinner and FanDuel Faceoff (in partnership with FanDuel), today announced that Nir Efrat has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Efrat brings more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling global gaming businesses. He has held senior product and studio leadership roles at Take-Two Interactive, King, Zynga, 888 Holdings, and Dots, and most recently served as CEO of Virtually Human Studio, where he led the company's evolution into skill-based competitive gaming and established partnerships with major entertainment brands.

"Nir brings deep expertise in building player-focused experiences and forging valuable strategic partnerships," said Ali Bajwa, Principal at Platinum Equity, which acquired WorldWinner in 2021. "We're confident his leadership will strengthen WorldWinner's foundation and unlock new opportunities for growth."

"WorldWinner is one of the industry's original skill-gaming brands, and today it also powers FanDuel Faceoff—two powerful channels serving millions of players who love to compete and win," said David Nathanson, Executive Chairman of WorldWinner. "Nir has scaled iconic game businesses across mobile, live-ops, and emerging digital markets. His experience and product rigor will accelerate our multi-channel strategy as we innovate across casual competition, real-money play, and future partner ecosystems."

"I'm honored to join WorldWinner at a time when skill-based gaming is expanding rapidly across mobile, streaming, and competitive entertainment," said Efrat. "We will continue advancing both the direct-to-consumer WorldWinner experience and FanDuel Faceoff while building the next generation of competitive-gaming technology and distribution partnerships. Our mission is simple — deliver trusted, fun, fair competition at scale."

About WorldWinner

WorldWinner (formerly Game Taco) is a leading real-money skill-gaming entertainment company and creator of the most recognized and trusted technology for paid competitive games where players play to win cash prizes, compete in tournaments, and connect as a community. A pioneer since 1999, WorldWinner has engaged over 34 million players who have played more than five billion games and won over $2 billion in cash prizes. The company features a robust portfolio of original and licensed titles including Solitaire Rush, Scrabble Cubes, Boggle, Wheel of Fortune®, Yahtzee Spin & Win, and Atari Breakout, and also operates FanDuel Faceoff, in exclusive partnership with FanDuel. Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, WorldWinner continues to pioneer innovation in the fast-growing real money skill game category. For more information, visit www.WorldWinner.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Weston

[email protected]

