PLATINUM EQUITY TO SELL UNICAL AVIATION TO SATAIR, AN AIRBUS COMPANY

Successful exit follows comprehensive four-year operational transformation program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Unical Aviation Inc. ("Unical"), a leading global provider of aerospace aftermarket solutions, to Satair, an Airbus company.

The sale includes Unical, a global aircraft parts and components supplier of Used Serviceable Material (USM) and its subsidiary ecube Solutions, a global expert in aircraft storage, disassembly, and transition services.

Platinum Equity acquired Unical in 2021. Over the past four years Unical has undergone a comprehensive transformation program designed to modernize operations, strengthen leadership, and accelerate growth.

"We are proud of everything we accomplished at Unical," said Jacob Kotzubei, Co-President of Platinum Equity. "When we acquired the business, we saw tremendous potential to modernize its operations, expand its position within the aerospace aftermarket, and elevate its presence on the global stage. Over the past four years, we achieved those goals by partnering with the leadership team to implement advanced technology, expand global capabilities, and strengthen the company's competitive position. This transaction is another example of how Platinum Equity can help family- and founder-owned businesses scale, innovate, and maximize their potential."

Highlights of Unical's transformation under Platinum Equity's ownership include:

Built a new leadership team of seasoned aerospace aftermarket professionals

Modernized technology platforms, including new ERP, auto-quoting and e-commerce systems, better enabling Unical to scale

Optimized geographic footprint and relocated headquarters and MRO operations to a purpose-built, lower-cost facility

Diversified inventory to include narrowbody and next-generation aircraft and engine content

Established a dedicated asset management team focused on maximizing returns

Completed strategic add-on acquisition ecube, which enhanced Unical's end-of-life services and its global footprint

"We invested in the people, processes, systems, and inventory Unical needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving aerospace market," said Dan Krasner, Managing Director at Platinum Equity. "From upgrading technology platforms to diversifying inventory and expanding service offerings, every initiative was designed to create a stronger, more resilient business. We are confident that under Satair's ownership, Unical will continue to grow and deliver exceptional value to customers worldwide."

Sharon Green, Chief Executive Officer, Unical, commented: "This transaction is a major milestone that reflects the hard work of our employees and the value we've created in partnership with Platinum Equity. The strategic moves we've made together to transform the business, combined with tireless improvement and disciplined execution, have positioned Unical as a global leader in the USM market. We're proud of what we've built and even more excited for what's ahead."

The sale is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to be finalized in early 2026.

Jefferies and Fifth Third Securities are serving as financial advisors to Unical on the sale to Satair and ReedSmith is serving as the company's legal counsel on the transaction.

About Unical

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Glendale, AZ, Unical Aviation supplies aircraft parts and components to thousands of aviation customers around the globe. With roughly 90 million parts and over 1 million unique airframe and engine part numbers in stock, Unical is one of the largest global suppliers of new and used serviceable material for the commercial aerospace industry. In addition, ecube, a Unical company, provides industry leading aircraft storage, disassembly, and transition services at locations in St. Athan, Wales, Castellón, Spain, and Coolidge, Arizona. Read more at www.unical.com

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

Contacts:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]

Chad Kartchner

Unical

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity