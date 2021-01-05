Worlwide Animal Genetics Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Jan 05, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Genetics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Animal Genetics market accounted for $4.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing preference for animal protein, increasing population, and increasing adoption of advanced genetic technologies. However, the shortage of skilled veterinary research professionals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Animal genetics is the study of heredity in animals. It includes the study of colour, genetics, gene expression, and animal breeding for a wide variety of applications and is primarily focused on the passing of traits from one generation to the next.
By live animal, the porcine segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the large consumer base for pork meat, as well as growing penetration of advanced genetic research. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the research activities being carried out on animal genetics and the adoption of strategic activities by industry players.
Some of the key players in Animal Genetics Market include Animal Genetics Inc, Cogent, Crv Holding B.V., Alta Genetics Inc, Genus PLC, Neogen Corporation, Inguran LLC, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Topigs Norsvin, Vetgen, Ew Group GmbH, Zoetis Inc, Envigo Inc, and Urus.
