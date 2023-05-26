Wormtown Brewery Announces Release of First Ever IPA Variety Pack

The brewery's variety pack features three new IPAs in a variety of styles

WORCESTER, Mass., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wormtown Brewery in Worcester, Ma. announced the release of their first Variety Pack. The "Be You" themed Variety Pack consists of four different IPA's each with their own style and unique flavor profile. Wormtown Brewery's "Be You" Variety Pack is available in package stores in their local market and at their two taprooms located in Worcester, Ma. and Foxborough, Ma. 

Wormtown Brewery's new IPA Variety Pack.
The "Be You" Variety Pack is made up of the Brewery's flagship West Coast IPA, Be Hoppy, as well as three new IPA's. Be Fearless is a Double New England IPA with bold in hop flavor and light malt bill. Be Wise is a hazy golden session IPA that is balanced in flavor and easy to drink. Be Smooth is a hazy New England IPA. This beer is juicy with notes of berry and pineapple juice.

"The 'Be You' theme is a way for us to celebrate our community and the individuality of each person in it. Our marketing team used this as our inspiration behind the packaging and presentation of these beers. We believe that your power to BE YOU is the foundation for a thriving community," says Avanah Weix from the Marketing Team.

Dave Fields, owner of Wormtown Brewery, commented, "12 packs are a natural step for any brewery because it's so popular with consumers. For us, we needed to make the idea fun for our entire brewery, because these are hand-packed and take a LOT of work! I think our team nailed the concept from design to brands, and especially the beer! Please enjoy and Be Happy that you did."

The brewery plans to release another IPA variety pack this summer, which will also be a limited time release.

