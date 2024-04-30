Wormtown Brewery announces the release of their new summer offering, Beach Fix Kölsch.

WORCESTER, Mass., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wormtown Brewery is thrilled to announce the release of their new summer seasonal offering, Beach Fix. This refreshing Kölsch style summer ale is now available on draft and in 4 packs across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

Beach Fix is a crisp, easy drinking Kölsch with a perfectly balanced flavor profile and golden hue. The inspiration behind this brew is the desire for your first beach day after a long New England winter. "We love to celebrate those little memorable moments in our lives through our beer names. We felt the term "beach fix" was a perfect way to convey that feeling of needing to be at the beach. That first breath of salty air and feeling the cold water hitting your toes," says Avanah Weix, Brand Strategist for Wormtown Brewery.

This beer was first released in Wormtown's taprooms under the name "Shadow of Dom" in 2022. It quickly became a favorite for customers and employees alike. Head Brewer, Scott Drake was inspired to create this recipe after visiting Germany where he drank some of his favorite beers near the Dom Cathedral in Cologne, Germany. When the time came for the brewery to update their summer seasonal offering, they knew this beer was the perfect fit. Head Brewer, Scott Drake scaled up the recipe and made some slight adjustments so the beer would be best fit for distribution. To help fit in with the brewery's existing seasonal line up and branding, the name "Beach Fix" was given.

"I like a Kölsch because it's a little more flavorful than a typical German lager. It also has unique characteristics outside of the beer itself. In Germany it is only brewed and can only be brewed in one city - Cologne. There are also only a few Kölsch breweries in the city," says Scott. "It also has a unique fermentation process. The yeast used is fermented on the colder side of ale fermentation temperatures and goes through the same timeline of fermentation as an ale would. However, instead of only conditioning for a couple days and packaging like an ale, it is then lagered for 4-6 weeks."

Wormtown Brewery is known for their commitment to using high quality ingredients and traditional brewing techniques. You can be sure that each sip of Beach Fix Kölsch will deliver a taste of summer in every glass. Whether enjoyed on a sunny beach day, at a backyard barbecue, or simply while unwinding at home, this beer is sure to become a staple in the lineup of any craft beer enthusiast while also being appealing to the casual drinker.

Beach Fix Kölsch is now available on draft and in 4 packs at bars, restaurants and liquor stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. You can use the "Beer Finder" on their website to find Beach Fix near you:

https://wormtownbrewery.com/beer-finder

