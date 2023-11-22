Worst Practices: New Report Sheds Light on CA Legislature's Reckless Alcohol Deregulating; BAC to the Future? More States Join the Move to Reform; Alcohol Action Network Receives National Recognition; Dunkin' Spiked Brings Shame to Ben Affleck
22 Nov, 2023, 05:45 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice just published its Fall eNews. The quick-read highlights current stories about alcohol industry shenanigans and public health and safety advocates' responses.
BREAKING > Alcohol Justice releases a comprehensive, damning overview of California alcohol legislative trends over the past decade, uncovering the real scope of deregulation.
TOP STORY > The 2023 legislative season is done, and advocates celebrate losses, mourn victories, and continue to dig in against Big Alcohol's proxies in Sacramento.
IN THE AJ DOGHOUSE > Dunkin' joins the rush to put booze in everything you—and Ben Affleck—ever liked during your childhood.
ALSO
- National Calls for a 0.05 BAC Grow Louder, But States Are Slow to Lis
- Investigators find alcopops associated with sexual assault—and predation (Health Behavior Research)
- Confronting the myths that stop effective alcohol taxes
(Global Health Now)
- Emerging initiative to bridge alcohol research and advocacy gains national award (AJ via Alcohol Action Network)
Read the complete Alcohol Justice Fall eNews here: https://bit.ly/3SQ2KC2
