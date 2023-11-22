Worst Practices: New Report Sheds Light on CA Legislature's Reckless Alcohol Deregulating; BAC to the Future? More States Join the Move to Reform; Alcohol Action Network Receives National Recognition; Dunkin' Spiked Brings Shame to Ben Affleck

News provided by

Alcohol Justice

22 Nov, 2023, 05:45 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice just published its Fall eNews. The quick-read highlights current stories about alcohol industry shenanigans and public health and safety advocates' responses.

BREAKING > Alcohol Justice releases a comprehensive, damning overview of California alcohol legislative trends over the past decade, uncovering the real scope of deregulation.

Deadly doughnut signifies Dunkin's new branded alcoholic products.
TOP STORY > The 2023 legislative season is done, and advocates celebrate losses, mourn victories, and continue to dig in against Big Alcohol's proxies in Sacramento.

IN THE AJ DOGHOUSE >  Dunkin' joins the rush to put booze in everything you—and Ben Affleck—ever liked during your childhood.

ALSO

Read the complete Alcohol Justice Fall eNews here: https://bit.ly/3SQ2KC2

CONTACTMichael Scippa 415 847-3006

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

