WOUFX LLC -- Consolidation of U.S. Federal Registrations (SEC, FinCEN), UN Vendor Accreditation, and USD 11 Million Authorized Capital

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOUFX LLC (State of Delaware File No. 10372381), founded by Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli (publicly known as "Wolf of Uzbekistan"), announces the completion of a comprehensive legal and infrastructure framework for international operations. The Company operates exclusively outside the United States of America, does not provide services to persons located in the United States, and does not serve U.S. citizens or U.S. residents. WOUFX LLC is focused on servicing non-U.S. institutional and retail clients in international jurisdictions.

WOUFX LLC operates in accordance with the requirements of the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act (31 U.S.C. § 5311 et seq.) and applicable regulations of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Under this framework, the Company is registered with FinCEN, U.S. Department of the Treasury, as a Money Services Business (MSB) with BSA ID: 31000315645596, maintains corporate disclosures in the SEC EDGAR system (CIK: 0002094541) and holds registered vendor status with the United Nations (UNGM Vendor ID: 1152558). The Company holds an active Legal Entity Identifier (LEI: 984500386C3CN4BF4710; GLEIF database) and is registered with the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) as a data controller (Ref: ZC023067). Registration details in the U.S. federal contractor system (SAM.gov) are available upon request.

The Company's authorized capital, as set forth in its Operating Agreement (Document No. WOUFX/LLC/USA/2025-001), is USD 11,000,000. This capitalization is intended to support long-term operational continuity and institutional-grade counterparties.

WOUFX LLC's operating model is an original and integral component of its corporate architecture. The Company's constituent documents provide exclusively for an A-Book / STP approach and include a direct and unconditional prohibition on the B-Book model and internal dealing. The Company does not act as a counterparty to client transactions, eliminating conflicts of interest at a structural level.

WOUFX LLC reports the completion of its preparatory phase and plans a full launch of its international operations in the near term. Subject to jurisdiction, client eligibility, risk profile, and internal risk-management requirements, the Company provides for leverage of up to 1:200 for eligible client categories.

The Company's legal position is supported by an independent Legal Opinion prepared by a licensed U.S. attorney admitted to practice in the State of New York and the State of Minnesota. Upon request from partner banks and governmental authorities, WOUFX LLC is prepared to provide the full Legal Opinion and supporting materials.

Contact:

+1 313 355 55 60

[email protected]

Official website: https://woufx.com

